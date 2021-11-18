Winter looks: fashion in Florence





WAY OF LIFE Winter looks: sustainable fashion in Florence Editorial team November 18, 2021 – 12:02 PM to share

Photograph by Marco Badiani, Valeria Raniolo + Diego De Franchis

Elevate your image in heaven or hell this winter with local, enduring and devilishly flirty outfits that encourage you to wear Florence on your sleeve. All these looks are signed by young creatives open to the world: yes, they all sell their fashion online. There has never been a better time for a new life! Coat by Kasei Archive Linea Invisibile Capsule Collection (950, it.kaseiarchive.com). Archivio B jogging pants, 100% felted merino wool (249, www.archiviob.com). UBY Eco Dream backpack in dead leather (106, ecodreamdesign.it). Gold ID-Eight Duri sneakers made from fruit waste (179, www.id-eight.com) Hakama blouse and pants by Kasei Archive (450 + 550, it.kaseiarchive.com). Accessories: Barbed wire bracelet 270, Skull bracelet 270 (Silveroak) Aki Dress by Tiche Clothing (via S. Zanobi 122R, ticheclothing.com) Archivio B maxi-cardigan (715), Mexican skull ring 260 (Silverroak) Lotus aura dress by Casa Lucina (179, available at Boutique Nadine, lungarno degli Acciaiuoli, 22r). Gea tour dress (175, www.casa-lucina.com), Silver necklace with croce and garnets 435 Alpaca and silk hat made in Mugello by Alpacabrado (50, www.alpacabrado.it). Archivio B combination (pre-order on www.archiviob.com). MN shoulder bag by Eco Dream (89, available at Bojola, via dei Rondinelli 25R). White ID-Eight Hana sneakers in AppleSkin (159, www.id-eight.com). Groumette bracelet 348, Natural pearl ring 145, all Silveroak accessories (via della Vigna Nuova 69, www.silveroak.it) Lana Flower Dress by Tiche Clothing (175, ticheclothing.com) @noemiazab and @lottiebauer joined The Florentine as role models for a day following our call to action on Instagram. We thank Noemi and Lottie for their participation and to everyone who contacted us. All photos were taken at 25hours Hotel Piazza San Paolino(piazza di S. Paolino, 1). The boudoirs and lounges of the 25hours Hotel Piazza San Paolino inspired this heavenly and hellish shoot due to the Dante theme in the new creative center of the Santa Maria Novella district. All-day meals, cocktails, event spaces and overnight accommodations complete the offer at 25:00. +39 055 2966911 / IG:@ 25hourshotel_florence

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theflorentine.net/2021/11/18/winter-looks-florence-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos