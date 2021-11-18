Kate Bosworth, 38, dons a white midi dress

Kate Bosworth looked sensational as she stepped out of a Guerlain Paris event in Los Angeles with a boyfriend on Wednesday night.

The 38-year-old single actress spiked temperatures as she showcased her many assets while making a stylish departure from restaurant Vespertine.

Showing off her toned legs in a white midi dress with a ruffled thigh slit and gold embellishments, she added inches to her enviable figure with a pair of beige heels.

Vision: Kate Bosworth looked sensational as she stepped out of a Guerlain Paris event in Los Angeles with a mysterious male companion on Wednesday night

Accessorizing her look with a champagne clutch, the model wore a pair of oversized hoops and sported her blonde braids in a sleek ponytail.

Placing a tender hand around his waist, a male friend wore a white shirt and navy suit with a red pocket square.

Slipping on a pair of white sneakers, he grabbed a pair of matching paper bags and pulled a serious expression away from the photographers.

Kate recently sparked dating rumors with fellow actor Justin Long three months after announcing her split from husband Michael Polish, 50.

Hot stuff: The new single actress, 38, turned temperatures soaring as she showcased her many assets while making a stylish departure from restaurant Vespertine

The Blue Crush star and Justin shot a movie in Fayetteville, Arkansasback in May.

At the time, their local newspaper The Fayetteville Flyerhad reported that the two had spent a lot of time together in the city while Kate was still married to a 51-year-old Polish film producer.

On August 5, Kate revealed the end of her marriage to Michael Polish in an Instagram post.

After several paragraphs of thinking about the romance, she wrote, “Our hearts are full, for we have never been so loving and deeply grateful for each other as in this decision to go our separate ways.”

Loved it: Kate recently sparked dating rumors with fellow actor Justin Long three months after announcing her split from husband Michael Polish

The couple married in 2013 and Kate is the mother-in-law of a Polish daughter from a previous marriage.

Kate’s rather poetic post began with two quotes, which she attributed to “Big Sur, 2011”, the title of the movie they met.

She started, “Do you want to split a burger? ” Yes.’ “How about a glass of whiskey?” ‘Damn it, yes.’

Kate continued, “The beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion the attraction. The beginning signals a vast expanse of possibility …

“Share a burger with someone when you fall in love and you can die happy knowing it’s your last meal.

Exes: In August, the Blue Crush star revealed the end of her marriage to Michael Polish in an Instagram post

“Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall.” Play that perfect song on the jukebox and dance with someone you’ve known all your life, even if you met a few minutes ago.

‘We inherently fear an end. Losing what you have because you got what you wanted. To be attached to the expectation of the result. The great Unknown. ‘

“What if we choose not to fear but to love. If that last, most delicate and vulnerable flicker of the flame were to become an entirely different kind of furnace.

“Maybe it will sound strange to some, romantic to others. For us: it’s the truth.

To get to the heart of her post, the Los Angeles-born actress wrote: “Our hearts are full because we have never been so in love and deeply grateful for each other as we are in this decision. to separate us.

‘It’s love’: Kate released lengthy statement on ending her marriage

“Together, over the past ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we got our fingers tangled on our wedding day.

“Our eyes are looking at each other more deeply, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to recognize that our love will never end. The connection doesn’t just go away. Love deepens, the heart expands.

“We know the 4 a.m. calls are coming in. The songs will be exchanged to communicate only what the songs can do.

Kate added that the couple still plan to work together, writing, “We laugh as we plan our next movie together and are excited to share our latest collaboration.”

“We believe the most epic love stories are the ones that transcend expectations. Our greatest honor has been to experience love like this and continue to marvel at the beauty of the evolution of love.

“What happens when we reach the end of something and realize that we are only at the beginning?

“It’s love,” she wrote in closing, “And we’re going to drink it. “

Kate and Michael were last pictured together in January this year, ahead of her 38th birthday.

The couple met in 2011 while filming the adventure drama Big Sur, in which she starred and directed.

Kate and Michael announced their engagement in August 2012 and tied the knot on August 31, 2013 at the Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana.