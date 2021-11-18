Kohl’s third quarter 2021 results (KSS)

Kohl’s said Thursday that its sales rose 16% in the third quarter of the fiscal year, as shoppers turned to its stores and website for clothing and makeup.

The department store has raised its forecast for the year, following its better-than-expected performance.

Shares were up about 8% on Thursday at noon.

Kohl’s was one of the retailers that was hit hard by the pandemic, as Americans spent time at home and had little reason to refresh their wardrobes or buy new shoes. As consumers come out, it’s trying to entice them with a wider assortment of clothing, including sportswear, and a new partnership with Sephora. It has opened around 200 Sephora stores inside Kohl stores and plans to add more.

CEO Michelle Gass said the measures taken by the retailer are paying off.

“All of the pieces of our strategy come together and we remain incredibly confident in the future of our business,” she said in a press release.

Here’s what the company reported against Refinitiv’s consensus estimates:

Earnings per share: $ 1.65 vs. 64 cents expected

Turnover: 4.6 billion dollars against 4.27 billion dollars expected

In the third quarter ended Oct. 30, net income reached $ 243 million, or $ 1.65 per share, from a net loss of $ 12 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier. The results exceeded the 64 cents per share expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Revenue reached $ 4.6 billion from $ 3.98 billion a year ago, beating estimates of $ 4.27 billion.

Same-store sales, which track sales online and in Kohl’s stores that have been open for at least 12 months, rose 14.7% in the third quarter, beating analysts’ expected 12.5% ​​gain, according to StreetAccount .

Digital sales were up 6% in the third quarter and 33% over two years, Gass said on an earnings conference call. E-commerce generated 29% of total sales in the quarter.

Gass said the company saw strong sales of clothing and footwear for men, women and children during the three-month period. She said athletic wear was a silver lining as shoppers purchased athletic and workout gear from Nike, Under Armor, Adidas and Champion and met the retailer’s inclusive size.