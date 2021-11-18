Fashion
Kohl’s third quarter 2021 results (KSS)
Customers leave a Kohl’s store on November 12, 2015 in San Rafael, Calif.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Kohl’s said Thursday that its sales rose 16% in the third quarter of the fiscal year, as shoppers turned to its stores and website for clothing and makeup.
The department store has raised its forecast for the year, following its better-than-expected performance.
Shares were up about 8% on Thursday at noon.
Kohl’s was one of the retailers that was hit hard by the pandemic, as Americans spent time at home and had little reason to refresh their wardrobes or buy new shoes. As consumers come out, it’s trying to entice them with a wider assortment of clothing, including sportswear, and a new partnership with Sephora. It has opened around 200 Sephora stores inside Kohl stores and plans to add more.
CEO Michelle Gass said the measures taken by the retailer are paying off.
“All of the pieces of our strategy come together and we remain incredibly confident in the future of our business,” she said in a press release.
Here’s what the company reported against Refinitiv’s consensus estimates:
- Earnings per share: $ 1.65 vs. 64 cents expected
- Turnover: 4.6 billion dollars against 4.27 billion dollars expected
In the third quarter ended Oct. 30, net income reached $ 243 million, or $ 1.65 per share, from a net loss of $ 12 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier. The results exceeded the 64 cents per share expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.
Revenue reached $ 4.6 billion from $ 3.98 billion a year ago, beating estimates of $ 4.27 billion.
Same-store sales, which track sales online and in Kohl’s stores that have been open for at least 12 months, rose 14.7% in the third quarter, beating analysts’ expected 12.5% gain, according to StreetAccount .
Digital sales were up 6% in the third quarter and 33% over two years, Gass said on an earnings conference call. E-commerce generated 29% of total sales in the quarter.
Gass said the company saw strong sales of clothing and footwear for men, women and children during the three-month period. She said athletic wear was a silver lining as shoppers purchased athletic and workout gear from Nike, Under Armor, Adidas and Champion and met the retailer’s inclusive size.
Sephora stores attract new customers
The addition of Sephora stores attracts younger and more diverse customers and drives increased sales, she said. In Kohl’s stores where Sephora stores have opened so far, there is an average single-digit increase in same-store sales compared to those that haven’t yet, she said.
More than 25% of Sephora buyers are new to Kohl’s, she said. The partnership is still in its infancy, as stores are only found in a fraction of Kohl’s stores.
“When we are above 600 [Sephora shops] Next year you can only imagine the millions and millions of customers that we are going to introduce, so it is already significant and it will only grow, ”she said.
As the company renovates to add these stores, it is refreshing the look and feel of its stores. She said she is also teaming up with other popular brands and will launch an exclusive collection with Draper James, the fashion company founded by actress Reese Witherspoon.
Low level of stocks
However, Gass said Kohl’s is still weighed down by supply chain challenges and higher costs, a dynamic she hopes to continue. She said inventory levels remain lower than expected as the company faces production and transit delays.
She said the retailer’s inventories were down 25% on a two-year basis at the end of the third quarter. This has benefited the company’s margins and boosted merchandise turnover, as there is less liquidation on the liquidation rack.
Gass said in a separate phone interview that the company has invested in technology on its website to provide shoppers with alternative choices if they find items out of stock or not in the size they are looking for.
Some consumers started their holiday shopping early in the year, in part to avoid ending up on empty shelves. But Gass said the pre-Black Friday rush didn’t lead to a dramatic decline in fourth-quarter sales.
“I think there are probably early purchases, but I think it’s human nature, customers will buy throughout the season,” she said.
The retailer said it now expects to earn between $ 7.10 and $ 7.30 per share for the year, excluding fees. Previously, Kohl’s forecast earnings of $ 5.80 to $ 6.10 per share.
In addition to the challenges of the pandemic, Kohl’s recently had a clash with activist investors who raised doubts about the direction of the company and tried to take control of its board of directors. Investor group Macellum Advisors, Ancora Holdings, Legion Partners Asset Management and 4010 Capital reached a deal with the retailer in April and added a few independent investor-backed directors to its board.
Kohl’s said it repurchased $ 506 million of shares in the third quarter and now plans to repurchase a total of $ 1.3 billion of shares in 2021.
As of Wednesday’s close, shares of Kohl have risen about 39% this year. The shares closed down about 3% at $ 56.48 on Wednesday, taking the company’s market share to $ 8.50 billion.
CNBC Lauren thomas contributed to this report.
