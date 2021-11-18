Must read: fashion role at COP26, the fashion and running database wants to re-educate fashion





A look from the Stella McCartney show at Great Fashion For Climate Action in Glasgow. Photo: Peter Summers / Getty Images for BFC These are the stories that make the fashion headlines Wednesday. The role of fashion at COP26

“There has been a lot of talk this year about bringing the bigwigs of finance to the COP table, but this is the first year that fashion has had a significant and prolonged presence,” writes Vanessa Friedman in a New York Times piece that showcases the fashion seat at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Amid discussions surrounding resale and greenwashing, some significant action has taken place, such as the creation of a new version the fashion charter of the United Nations Environment Program, which contains firmer commitments to halve carbon emissions by 2030. {The New York Times} Fashion and Race database wants to re-educate fashion

The Fashion and Race Database, an online library of diverse content and resources, wants to tell an inclusive story of fashion history. To do this, the educational platform is organizing a fundraiser. Tommy Hilfiger and parent company PVH Corp. are among the legal persons on board and match all contributions to the platform until the end of November. Tommy Hilfiger is also collaborating with the platform on a research study that examines the influences of black American culture on the brand’s iconic styles and American athletic wear. {WWD} Brands enhance the role of influencers

The shift from giveaways to paychecks for social media creators is the latest trend in attracting a new, young audience. Brands have forged closer relationships with influencers by integrating them into their corporate teams. Kati Chitrakorn follows this progression in an article for Vogue Business, with additional contributions from influencers like Alyssa Coscarelli, who have gone from independent product promoters to full-time marketers. {Vogue Business)

