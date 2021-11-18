R.Vivimos mini dress updates our favorite fall trend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Where have the gathered dresses been in all of our lives? Once they exploded onto the fashion scene and became a social media staple, we couldn’t help but wonder why we hadn’t discovered them sooner! A bodycon silhouette has never looked so flattering as when decked out in added ruching details.

Although these clothes are usually associated with the summer season, they can still be worn in the fall and winter thanks to dresses like this one from R.Vivimos! In this case, the dress needs a few adjustments to accommodate colder climates and we have all the style tips you need below.

See it!

Get the R.Vivimos Women’s Ruched Long Sleeve Bodycon Mini Dress for $ 29, available on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, November 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

The sleeves really make all the difference here. When we were shaking a ruched bodycon dress in the sweltering summer heat we turned to tank models or short-sleeved versions. The updated length makes this dress ideal for fall and winter!

This dress gathers are created at the sides with drawstrings that attach to the hem. You can adjust the dress to make sure the length fits your frame. It also means that it’s a great option for a wide range of body types, the most important thing is that you feel flawless in your overall ensemble after all!

See it!

Get the R.Vivimos Women’s Ruched Long Sleeve Bodycon Mini Dress for $ 29, available on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, November 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

We would suggest pair this dress with classic waders and a leather jacket as long as it is still warm enough outside and once it gets colder all you have to do is add tights! You can also make it a little more casual with sneakers and an oversized denim jacket for a casual weekend day or even more brighten it up with stiletto heels and a dramatic faux fur coat! This stylish basic stays with We throughout the year, and we are delighted to have found a long sleeve versionto make it possible!

See: get it R.Vivimos Women’s Ruched Long Sleeve Bodycon Mini Dress for $ 29, available on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, November 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you are looking for? To verify more styles of A. We live and shop all clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Remember to check everything Amazon Daily Deals!

Discover more of our choices and offers here!