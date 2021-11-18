International Men’s Day 2021: 10 products to pamper and groom your man on this International Men’s Day

International Men’s Day is a global holiday celebrated annually on November 19 to recognize and celebrate the cultural, political and socio-economic achievements of men. On this International Men’s Day, let’s celebrate the men in our lives who love and support us. Treat your man to a treatment or treatment session with these incredible products.

The Man Company Derma Roller + Beard Growth Serum

Give your man a well-grown and bushy beard with this set. The Derma Roller is a scientifically backed product that has specially designed chrome needles to create micro-perforations on the scalp and beard. These tiny pore openings created by Derma Roller activate high absorption of serum and essential oils. Regular use can effectively invigorate sleeping follicles to restore energy. It also penetrates the bloodstream and the supply of collagen, thus impressively improving the growth and health of the scalp and beard. The Caffeine Beard Growth Serum itself is a powerful product to activate beard growth. However, pairing it with Derma Roller can convincingly improve its productivity.

Price: Rs. 999

Zlade ballistic luxury gift box

Your man’s manhood needs to be protected and this gift set will do just that! It contains a Private part trimmer for men specially designed to shave the most private parts of the body, even on and around the private parts. The safest mower on the market, to protect your virility and crown jewels, literally ballistic! It also contains an intimate cleanser formulated to remove all the dirt and bad odors from there, keeping it fresh and ready to go, an intimate cologne gel designed to keep it fresh and odorless at all times.

Price: Rs. 4499

IGrid Men’s Nose Hair Trimmer

Make sure your man is always groomed with this nasal trimmer featuring a high quality stainless steel cutting head, with high speed 360 degree rotation and pinch-free cuts, and which adapts perfectly to the contour skin. This rechargeable trimmer has three replaceable blade heads for various uses. He can use it to cut nose, ear, eyebrow, body hair and trim hair. The water resistant design will allow it to use this cutting tool in the shower.

Price: Rs. 749

IGrid Blackhead Remover

No one likes a man who cannot be cured. Your man will always look fresh and presentable with this deep cleansing pore cleaner that uses vacuum technology to remove dirt and impurities and promote circulation for a healthy glow to the skin. It effectively removes blackheads, dead skin cells, impurities and promotes a brighter and more even complexion. It includes 3 interchangeable vacuum adapters for different areas of the face and 5 adjustable intensity levels suitable for all skin types. After full charge, it can last for 180 minutes.

Price: Rs. 1699

King C. Gillette Men’s Beard Wash

Growing a beard is fun, but maintaining it is a task. Make the whole process easier for your man with this beard & face wash that helps deep cleanse the skin under the beard and instantly make him feel refreshed. Infused with the benefits of argan oil, coconut water and avocado oil, this product cleanses, refreshes and conditions the beard. Plus, this light and refreshing beard and face wash forms a rich lather that rinses off easily, leaving skin feeling fresh and clean all day. The deep conditioning formula of this product helps soothe dryness and irritation of the skin under the hair by preventing itching by cleansing and moisturizing facial hair and skin.

Price: Rs. 849

WiZ Activated Carbon Body Wash

Give your man a luxurious bathing experience with this body wash that will replenish the skin and give him energy every time he takes a shower. The natural moisturizing ingredients give the finished look and feel to the body. Each foam is used to wash and eliminate germs and give it a feeling of freshness. Oil extracts are the formulas hidden in every drop to easily kill germs, and the floral extract is meant to exfoliate the skin after bathing.

Price: Rs. 450

WiZ Dark Night Body Deodorant Spray

A strong and romantic scent that will surely captivate his mind and soul while leaving him hydrated for a long time. It brings an extremely refreshing and rewarding woody scent that will transform a tiring day into a happy night. He will present a sense of elegance and seduction at every meeting, with this deodorant. It is suitable for all seasons, contains moisturizing components and fights odor-causing bacteria.

Price: Rs. 170

The Man Company Deodorant Set

On this Men’s Day, make sure your man is always feeling fresh and energized by giving him this gas-free fragrance set. The Men’s Gas Free Body Deodorant Set comes with a fresh scent that lasts for a long time. This scent is perfect for your man to enjoy a stress free day and feel energized. It includes 4 unique scents to suit all your man’s moods! The beauty of these scents is that they are not too potent and that they are carefully formulated to provide a long lasting blissful experience.

Price: Rs. 1187

King C. Gillette Men’s Clear Shave Gel

Your man will always have smooth edges and crisp shaves with this clear, non-foaming shaving gel that provides maximum visibility while shaving, protecting the skin from razor cuts and other skin irritations. Infused with white tea extracts, it will give it a smooth beard. This shaving gel is super easy to use and rinses off easily. Enriched with Aloe Vera, this clear shaving gel helps lock in moisture to keep skin hydrated and smooth throughout the day, which works great with peppermint oil, to provide a feeling of freshness to the skin .

Price: Rs. 499

King C. Gillette Gentle Beard Balm for Men

Now your man’s beard will always be soft and well-groomed with this beard balm. It is a must have for preventing frizz and beard stains. It helps maintain a healthy beard that your man can flaunt in all styles! Scented with bergamot, geranium and cedarwood, this beard balm is sure to leave a pleasant smell on the beard and a feeling of freshness. The light and creamy texture of the product helps it to spread evenly and work well in the beard. The deep conditioning formula makes the beard pleasant to the touch, soft and healthy, and will allow it to style it better. Formulated with rich cocoa butter, shea butter and argan oil, this product helps hydrate the beard ensuring it always stays in shape and in style.

Price: Rs. 764

For more fashion and beauty information, follow @pinkvillafashion