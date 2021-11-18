The Vision: A Beautiful Ecosystem for Fashion Manufacturing in Detroit

In the midst of an incredibly successful career, world-renowned designer Tracy Reese, from Detroit, says the thing she’s most proud of is making women look beautiful and feel good about themselves. She goes on to say that fashion has the power to do this and more.

This power has an impact on Detroit and serves to fill many gaps now and if Tracy realizes her wish in the future in any very important way.

We at Detroitisit believe this power that fills the gaps in our city is worth exploring more in depth, so we sat down with Tracy to get her perspective, and then we’ll be launching a 3-part series to cover all aspects of the industry in the next month or so.

ABOUT TRACY REESE

Taught by her mother, Reese cultivated a love for sewing at a very young age. Throughout her teenage years, the guidance of excellent professors at Cass Tech High School brought her to the Parsons School of Design in New York, a stone’s throw from Detroit, where she immersed herself in the expanse and the power of industry.

Reese went on to showcase her designs in top fashion publications including Vogue, Elle, Glamor, InStyle, O, Oprah Magazine, and worn by First Lady Michelle Obama, Sarah Jessica Parker and Taylor Swift.

In 2018, after working in New York City for over 30 years, she began to feel a strong desire to return to her hometown. So she bought a house and moved out.

In 2019, Reese launched a brand focused on sustainability Flower hope – and produced a capsule collection entirely made in Michigan.

Reese currently has a design studio in Midtown Detroit with a team of five. She is in the process of building an in-house sample room and a dedicated sewing workshop with seamstresses trained to make her designs.

Her vision is to have a beautiful ecosystem for manufacturing in Detroit and, through the power of fashion, to fill the gaps in community, industry, sustainability and our next generation.

While this is an ambitious goal, there are many pieces in place to achieve it, and with dedication, drive, energy, and collaboration, things in Detroit are starting to change.

EMPOWER INDIVIDUALS

Returning to her pride in making women feel and feel good, Tracy talks about her very early years in New York City, where she joined a business development support group through her church. She tells the story of a meeting where each person was invited to share the industry or company they were involved in, and as each person spoke they started to feel humiliated and even embarrassed, being surrounded by other people doing seemingly big and important things. When it came to her she said softly

“I’m drawing clothes, and the woman next to her reached out and said, Oh my dear, you have the power to make people feel good about themselves.”

This has guided Tracy every day, every month and every year of her career since. If fashion can make women feel better, stronger and more confident, imagine what it can do for entire communities and to shape the culture and society of our city as a whole.

REDUCE THE SOCIAL FRACTURE

Reese remembers her youth in the city and dressing for church, for concerts, for events. Fashion, I believe, has always been a big part of our culture in Detroit.

It’s true. In the 1960s, women flocked to shop, see and be seen at bustling new stores on Woodward Avenue and Livernois Avenue, an area known as Detroits Avenue of Fashion, most notably B. Siegel, Billys Clothing Store , Mamzells Custom Hats, Hudsons, Sibleys and Jacobsons Shoes.

Fast forward to 2021 and Reese shares an ongoing event.

My nephew recently performed with Complexions Contemporary Ballet at the open-air amphitheater at Detroit Music Hall and people were in fashion, she says. It was so wonderful to feel the energy, the pride of the Detroiters to present themselves in this way for such an event. Fashion cuts across colors, genders, races, it has the ability to bring people together in this marvelous parade of color, beauty and confidence, says Reese.

SHARE VOICES TO CREATE CHANGE

There are a lot of Detroiters out there who want to be a part of this build-to-design industry, we’ve got a lot of talent doing a lot of things on their own, without a lot of exposure or support, says Reese. My hope is to collaborate with entities that are working for change – and to help bring our efforts together and nurture these artisans and local talent.

Producing locally is also a top priority for Reese. We are currently too dependent on imports and it is important to bring manufacturing home. Not just to make logistics easier, but when we start to bring back the pride that comes from doing things on our own and back to creating items on our own and not just being consumers.

ISAIC (Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center) is an entity that works hard to put people to work and drive this change. Located above the Carhartt store, ISIAC offers training, apprenticeships and careers and is committed to offshoring, workforce development and sustainability.

Reese says that between the MEDC Opening Grants, the work and opportunity that ISIAC offers, and the collaborations between vendors, determining all of the infrastructure needed to make this a reality is starting to happen.

Retailers who support and sell local and sustainable brands are certainly a vital part of this. Reese points out that Detroit is the new black, Eugenie, and Alchemy like some great examples.

These women have created important and revolutionary business models and with retailers like them, we continue to move closer to our vision, says Reese.

FEEDING OUR YOUTH

Providing creative outlets and opportunities for the youth of our city is a conversation that needs to be repeated over and over again, says Reese. So much has been taken away from public schools in terms of the arts, we need to create ways to reintegrate that into the lives of our children.

So, in addition to growing her own business, splitting time between Detroit and New York, and her dedication to advocacy and partnerships, Reese has just launched an artistic enrichment program offering art classes on Saturday mornings. to the children of the Detroit Public School.

In addition, the Detroit Boys and Girls Club, Industry Club, Detroit is the New Black, and other retailers have been heavily involved in providing paid retail and fashion merchandising experiences to young adults from across the country. the city. These kids show up and want to learn and work, says Reese.

For Reese, part of the arts education offering for young people involves sharing information about more sustainable life choices. We need to share these tools with our young people so that they can make real changes in the future. I’m still learning too, and I work to walk, and I see every day as a new opportunity to do better for our community and our environment.

CREATE AND EXECUTE ETHICAL SOLUTIONS

In this vein, Reese only uses textiles that are gentle on the earth and healthier for people who mill and weave. She works to run a company that treats everyone with respect and pays fair wages. She strives to make choices and uses her voice to amplify the voices of workers around the world who make our clothes, saying “we have to do this and teach others”.

As always, don’t forget to subscribe to our bulletin for regular updates on all things Detroit and more.