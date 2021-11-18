November 20 | Shanna in a dress in concert @ Epicure – Saturday November 20





Award-winning singer-songwriter Shanna in a Dress presents her Fall 2021 Mid-Atlantic Tour at the Amphora Cafe (11104 Lee Hwy in Fairfax) on Saturday, November 20 at 7 p.m. Recently moved to Nashville, the concert marks a homecoming for Lake Braddock and UVA graduate Shanna. Shanna in a Dress is your eccentric best friend who refuses to wear pants. She says what everyone thinks but no one else will and you’ll get an uncensored journey of clever humor and heartbreak with a strong sense of entertainment on her shows. This witty wordmaker is known to make audiences laugh and cry, sometimes in the same song. Think Jason Mraz mixed in with Ingrid Michaelson with a touch of Phoebe Buffay from Friends, all wrapped up in a sweet voice accented by guitar, piano and ukulele. Shanna started her career at the University of Virginia, cycled across the country and fell in love with Colorado where she resided for eight years and now continues to bring music out of Nashville unless she’s in. tour in the United States or Europe. You can’t get the same Shanna in a Dress show twice with her spontaneous banter and playful stage presence. She manages to masterfully switch the line to tackle complex subjects with intelligent and accessible lyrics. His songs are loaded with clever puns and delight audiences of all ages. In 2020 alone, Shanna was a winner of the Kerrville New Folk competition, winner of the Great River Folk Fest Song Competition, semi-finalist of the Songwriter Serenade and emerging Grassy Hill artist at the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival. 2021 also marks the release of Shannas’ debut album Robot. Recorded at Cinder Sound Studio in Longmont, Colorado and produced by acclaimed CO musician Megan Burtt, Robot presents nine Shanna originals, ranging from how sexy men do housework (Mmm, that’s hot) to the incredibly vulnerable Daddys Little Girl. For more information on Shanna, see www.shannainadress.com

