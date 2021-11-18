Fashion
How To Look Both Cute And Cozy At Your Thanksgiving Celebration
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to get together with friends and family and remember all the things you are thankful for while sharing a meal.
As with any other holiday celebration, you tend to think more about what you wear in order to look pretty for the occasion.
As a rule, jeans are always a must-have for this type of event. However, after a good Thanksgiving meal, jeans aren’t always the most comfortable option.
You are always at your best when you are feeling your best, so opt for these cute but comfy outfits to rock your Thanksgiving instead.
sweatpants
Yes, sweatpants.
Wearing sweatpants to a Thanksgiving dinner might seem a little too comfy, but so many different brands have come out with different sweatpants and other styles of sweatpants that you can dress up or down.
From parade to dessert, comfortable pants will be perfect for relaxing.
With flared pants Being on trend right now, something like these Aerie corduroy pants can keep you comfy all day long while looking great in family photos.
The shirts
A jacket is a mix between a shirt and a jacket. Some shirts have a plaid pattern to look more like a flannel, and others are just solid, neutral colors that you can wear over any outfit.
Shacks are another hot trend right now, and for good reason. They add a little extra to a previously simple outfit without being too much.
Shacks are a perfect layer to add to your fall collection, and even more perfect to add to your Thanksgiving outfit.
Flowing dresses
If your family tends to be a little less casual while on vacation, a flowy dress is a perfect option for dressing up while being comfortable.
Many people think that dresses are uncomfortable because they are usually worn in more formal settings.
However, a flowy dress can be very comfortable because it adapts freely to the body and makes you feel like you have more room to breathe.
Another good thing about wearing a dress is that you don’t have to worry too much about making an outfit because it is only one piece.
Jumpsuits and rompers are also great options for the same reason. All you have to do is find some shoes and accessories and you are good to go.
Classic leggings
A pair of black leggings can never let you down.
Leggings are some of the most comfortable pants around. There are endless ways to style them, which gives you a lot of versatility when it comes to putting together an outfit.
Leggings are a fall fashion staple. You can wear them with sweaters, flannels and especially camisoles.
The outfit options for this Thanksgiving are endless with a pair of leggings.
