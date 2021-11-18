Fashion
15 fashion essentials for the holiday season among QVC festive outfits
Ready. Adjust. Get dressed! It’s no secret that the world has come back to life in the past few months and that they have all been recovering from so much time spent at home over the past couple of years. If you’re ready to come back there, the holiday season will provide plenty of opportunities to do so, from holiday season celebrations with friends, family, and colleagues to New Year’s Eve celebrations.
But after so many months spent in sweatpants, leggings and slippers, you might be wondering: what should you wear for the holiday season and other winter dressy occasions, and where should you be? do you buy all those party outfits? As we prepare to say goodbye to 2021, we’ve handpicked QVC’s best party clothing line to help you dress impeccably for those special moments. Whether you’re looking for a sparkling evening gown, sparkling jewelry, or a pair of jaw-dropping heels, trust us when we say it’s all on this list.
Keep scrolling through 15 must-have items from QVC that will help you create the perfect holiday party outfit.
All Worthy Hunter McGrady Ruched Side Dress
Shine on! If you’re going to be glamorous this holiday season, you’re going to need a lot of highlights and sparkle. This one shoulder metallic dress is perfect for New Years parties and other winter dressy occasions.
Avira square-toe mules Vince Camuto
Festive doesn’t have to mean flashy: for a chic holiday look, wear these stylish mules with a slip dress or dark wash jeans and a party top. This stylish pair, which features on-trend details like a modern square toe and kitten heel, is ideal for evening wear but will quickly become a wardrobe staple.
Susan Graver Reversible Y Cushion Cut Necklace with Tassel
A trendy necklace is an easy way to enhance any Christmas party look. This one is available in silver and gold, and you can choose between crystal and plain sides to suit your daring.
Buffalo Joan Rivers checked taffeta maxi skirt
Nothing screams “vacation” quite like tartan and other types of plaid. Give the classic winter motif a stylish upgrade with this maxi skirt, which comes in three festive colourways.
Belle by Kim Gravel TripleLuxe Twill Jean with Crystal Trim
We understand full well if flashy isn’t your style, but there are plenty of ways to be both subtle and festive. Example: these jeans with crystal finishes. They are designed to hug the body in the right places without sacrificing comfort, thanks to the elastic waistband and cotton and elastane material.
Polished and satin-brushed steel charm bracelet by design
More is definitely more when it comes to holiday party outfits, so don’t be afraid to double up with some eye-catching accessories. The shiny balls of this bracelet will shine as intensely as those of the tree.
Nina pleated frame pouch with pavé clasp
Don’t underestimate the power of a bag to transform the vibe of any outfit. If you don’t have time to get home between the office and a Christmas party, swap this chic satin clutch for a touch of glamor.
Reverse crystal earring Steel by Design
Jewelry is the best way to boost the volume of any look, especially if you prefer to keep your clothes understated. These crystal encrusted hoops are designed to dazzle, so you’ll be Instagram ready at any gathering.
Charles by Charles David reveals rhinestone slides
Glitter heels aren’t just for the dance floor – celebrities and influencers pair them with jeans and even sweatpants to elevate everyday looks. Consider these rhinestone studded slides that come in black and silver as an investment for the holiday season and beyond.
Lands’ End Women’s Plus Size Printed Turtleneck Sweater
This multicolored turtleneck from Lands’ End is another stylish take on the traditional holiday plaid. Pair it with a leather mini skirt and you’ll be the best dressed guest at the party (or living room).
Candace Cameron Bure faux leather skirt
It can be hard to find party pieces that you can wear for the long haul, but this leather mini skirt ticks that box. Pair it with a stylish top to celebrate the New Year. For the rest of the winter, it will be just as chic with oversized knits, cotton shirts and tall boots.
Linea Body Sheer Polka Dot Tights Two Pack
The reappearance of winter holidays means it’s time to open your pantyhose drawer. If you need an upgrade, consider this two-pack, which includes sheer lace and dotted styles.
Louise et Cie open-toe Merric mule
An animal-print heel can give even the simplest outfits an edgy edge and this pair is a steal at just $ 21. From neutral pants to denim to little black dresses, there’s nothing these mules won’t take to the next level for the holiday season.
Rubin Singer Studio Cap Sleeve Sequin Top
Calling all style extroverts! This all-over sequined top is the ultimate party piece. It’s available as a fabulous set with matching pants, but you can recycle it throughout the holiday season by pairing it with pointy pants or a cute skirt. Keep the accessories simple to allow this look to make a statement.
Rubin Singer Studio sequined pull-on pant
Just like the matching top, these pants can be worn in several different ways. Our favorite look: Wear them with an oversized blazer, strappy sandals and a leather clutch. Did we mention that they are available in three different colors?
