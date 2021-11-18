Kate Middleton dazzles in recycled dress with William at Royal Variety Performance





Prince William and Kate Middleton are guests of honor at the Royal Variety Performance tonight – with Sir Rod Stewart, Ed Sheeran and Jane McDonald set to perform Image: Getty Images)

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived on the red carpet for the annual Royal Variety Performance. The couple, who are attending the annual event for the fourth time, dressed to impress, with the Duchess of Cambridge wearing a stunning recycled green Jenny Packham dress for the occasion. The jeweled dress appears to be covered in sequins and was accompanied by a matching forest green clutch, also from Jenny Packham. Kate reportedly wore the dress for the first time on an official royal tour of Pakistan in 2019. She was seen arriving at the Royal Variety Performance with curly hair draped to one side and wearing Missoma’s zenyu chandelier hoop earrings.















Picture: GC Images)





















Picture: Getty Images)





And her husband, the future heir to the throne, could be seen in a blue velvet tuxedo jacket, which was paired with a white shirt, black pants, and a black bow tie. The sold-out event, held tonight at the Royal Albert Hall in London, will be hosted by comedian Alan Carr, with performances by Ed Sheeran, Sir Rod Stewart and Jane McDonald – who is “honored” to ‘to be involved. The annual variety show is held to benefit the Royal Variety Charity, currently sponsored by Queen Elizabeth II. Funds raised at the event go to people in the entertainment industry who need help.















Picture: James Whatling)





















Picture: James Veysey / REX / Shutterstock)





This year’s event is particularly special as it marks 100 years of the reigning monarch’s royal patronage, with King George V becoming the association’s first patron in 1921. And the association said its use of the Royal Albert Hall was “very appropriate” as the venue, which was opened by Queen Victoria, is celebrating its 150th anniversary.















Picture: Jonathan Brady / PA Wire)





Members of the royal family attend the event every year, with Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton returning this evening. This is the fourth time that the couple have been the royal guest of honor, having previously attended the event in 2014, 2017 and 2019. The charity had previously said it was “delighted” that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are attending this year. He said “everyone is looking forward to welcoming them”.















Picture: Jonathan Brady / PA Wire)





Do you like to read about celebrities? Sign up to receive all the best celebrity news from the Mirror here. The Royal Variety Performance will be filmed and broadcast on ITV in December. A date has not yet been announced. Do you have a story to sell? contact us at [email protected] or call us directly on 0207 29 33033.

