The best colorful socks for women

Now that the weather is getting colder, you may be thinking about socks for the first time in months. If your collection is in need of a refresh, consider looking beyond purely functional options and exploring the recent wave of colorful socks that have appeared on social media and on the ankles of stylish people around the world. Perfect for work and play, trendy socks add personality and, depending on the vibe you’re looking for, a touch of humor and wit to your look. True, trendy socks won’t save your toes from frostbite on top of a mountain or offer compression during workouts, but they’ll keep your feet comfortable in everything from low-top sneakers to shiny heels and will save you the boredom of fashion.

Colorful dress socks brighten up your looks day or night and add an offbeat and cool touch.

Happy socks



Maybe you like stripes, little dogs, or bananas, all are welcome on your dress socks, which typically hit mid-calf or higher on your leg and are made from lightweight to medium fabrics that fit. layer well with pants and skirts. If you’re the type of person who doesn’t normally wear bright colors or bold prints, jumping into fashion with your socks on is an easy way to experiment and dip a toe, so to speak, in labels. from designers without spending a fortune (Gucci makes beautiful socks that cost much less than the handbags of Italian brands, for example). Coming up, find 11 pairs of colorful socks to inspire your sartorial creativity and elevate your look this season.

Colorful camouflage

British designer Paul Smith is known for his well-fitting looks and his British sense of humor. These Italian-made socks replace traditional army camo hues with bright swirls of pinks, orange and red for a stunning effect on darker pants or silky skirts.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Modern checkerboard

New York-based Kule elevates wardrobe basics with unexpected color combinations and smart details that put a smile on your face. These sleek nylon dress socks feature a cheerful checkerboard pattern and the brand’s signature stripes to the top.

Embroidered cherry

Designed to be fun and functional, Swedish Happy Socks are made from high quality cotton and are available in a range of modern colors and designs. This pair goes with an embroidered cherry on a navy blue background.

Glamor Gucci

A favorite among celebrities and fashion influencers, Gucci’s pink and red metallic GG intarsia socks barely blend into the background. Slip on with platforms and pleated skirts for a chic day or night look.

Tiger Print

A great deal for around $ 10, these soft knit socks are ribbed on the top to make sure they stay put and feature a contrasting shade of white at the reinforced toe and heel area, so the tiger print stands out more when you take off your shoes.

Double the pink

Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten has teamed up with Swiss company Fogal to launch this pair of sheer pink socks, which feature a darker pink ribbing on the top to keep them in place and provide a moment of relaxation. blocking tonal colors.

Ribbon cut

These Simone Rocha stretch cotton-blend lace socks are delicately edged with a ribbed ribbon under the cuff, which adds a feminine touch. To keep them from getting too frilly, wear them with heavy leather loafers or broken ankle boots.

A set in contrasting colors

This must have gift set includes two of Happy Socks’ most popular colorful designs: Jill socks in purple and orange and Liza in black and orange. Both are made from soft viscose and have a subtle shimmer (if the set is sold out you can purchase the Jill and the Liza separately in similar colors).

Sophisticated fishing nets

If you love the look of fishing nets but don’t want to wear socks, consider this pair of micronet socks from Swedish Stockings, which are made from recycled yarns, eco-friendly dyes and solar power for a sustainable alternative to fishing nets.

Stains And Scratches

These fluffy socks are cool without trying too hard. The mustard brown color is understated and understated while the leopard spots and athletic-inspired stripes have a quirky retro vibe that pairs perfectly with low-top sneakers or dressier platform heels.

Classic Swiss Peas

Available in five shades, these sheer socks can be rolled up to the knee or crumpled up for a more casual look, depending on your mood. Either way, the polka dot pattern is classic and refined no matter what you pair it with.