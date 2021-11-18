Ohio State men’s basketball goes to Xavier tonight as 2.5-point favorite





After an 89-58 bombing of Bowling Green on Monday night, the Ohio State No.19 (3-0) heads to Queen City tonight to face the undefeated as well Xavier Musketeers (2-0) as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, which are televised on FS1. Ohio State is 3-0 at the Gavitt Games since their inception in 2015. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the Buckeyes are currently favored by just 2.5 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The moneyline has OSU at -140, while the Musketeers are at +120. Not a ton of wiggle room, eh? Xavier went 13-8 last season, finishing sixth in the Great East conference, but missing the NCAA tournament. They also had seven games postponed or canceled due to COVID-19, which certainly could have provided the boost needed to do the Big Dance had those games been played. Travis Steeles Musketeers won their first two games with a total of 17 points, beating Niagara by just three and then solidly beating Kent State by 14. Xavier and Ohio State have a very limited series history despite their geographic proximity, having only played. only once during the regular season in the past 35 years. However, the two teams faced off in the 2007 NCAA tournament. Having trained in the Grand Est, Chris Holtmann knows what he has to face to get to the Cintas Center on Thursday night. Especially for a rare occasion like this, Xavier’s crowd is no doubt going to be loud. Holtmann said Xavier had a “very passionate fan base and a very hostile home environment”. After being a coach at Butler, he knows very well how noisy the Cintas Center can get. Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) November 16, 2021 In addition to the point spread, DraftKings bettors set the collective point total at 139.5. The above is at -105 while the below is at -115. Th Big East won the first four games of this year’s Gavitt Games, but after last night’s wins by Michigan State (on Butler) and Indiana (on St. Johns), Ohio State and Rutgers are able to potentially save a split streak if they can both win tonight. What you say?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.landgrantholyland.com/2021/11/18/22787359/ohio-state-mens-basketball-vs-xavier-tonight-odds-betting-line-draftkings The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos