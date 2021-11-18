Murder of Malcolm X: two convicted innocent





New York County Supreme Court Administrative Judge Ellen Biben granted the motion to quash the convictions of Muhammad A. Aziz and the late Khalil Islam.

“I regret that this tribunal cannot fully redress the serious miscarriages of justice in this case and return the many years lost to you,” Biben said in its ruling.

The court erupted into applause as Biben finished his remarks.

A 22-month investigation by Manhattan District Attorney’s Office Cyrus Vance and the men’s attorneys found evidence of their innocence, including FBI documents, had been withheld at trial.

At the time of the murder of the civil rights activist, the men were known as Norman 3X Butler (Aziz) and Thomas 15X Johnson (Islam). Aziz, 83, addressed the court on Thursday, saying in part: “The events that brought us to court today should never have happened. These events were and are the result of a process that was corrupt in its essence, a process that is all too familiar. to Blacks in 2021. “ “I hope the same system that was responsible for this travesty of justice will also take responsibility for the immeasurable harm that has been done to me over the past 55 or 56 years,” he added. Vance apologized in court for what he called a “decades-long injustice.” “I apologize for the serious and unacceptable violations of the law and of public trust,” Vance said. “I apologize on behalf of our country’s law enforcement agencies for this decades-long injustice that has eroded public confidence in institutions designed to ensure equal protection under the law. Your Honor, we cannot restore what was taken from these men and their families, but by correcting the records, perhaps we can begin to restore that faith. “ The New York Times first news reported of the exemption. Malcolm X, one of the most powerful anti-racism voices in the country, took the stage at the Audubon Ballroom in New York City on February 21, 1965. His wife, Betty Shabazz, and four children were in the crowd. Soon after, shots were fired and the icon was dead. “One of the most glaring legal errors” A statement from Project Innocence and the two men’s attorneys said the new investigation “uncovered new evidence of Mr. Aziz and Mr. Islam’s innocence, including FBI documents which were available at the time. of the trial but were concealed from both the defense and the prosecution. “ The investigation found that the FBI and the New York Police Department withheld key evidence that likely would have led to their acquittal, lawyers for the two and Project Innocence said. Mayor Bill de Blasio has said such action within the police department is unacceptable and he is troubled by wrongful convictions. “For millions and millions of Americans, we still need to know who killed Malcolm X and who commanded him,” he said Thursday. Aziz was released from prison in 1985; Islam was released in 1987 and died in 2009. “The assassination of Malcolm X was a historic event which demanded careful investigation and prosecution but, instead, produced one of the most egregious miscarriages of justice I have ever seen,” said the lawyer Barry Scheck, co-founder of the Innocence project. . “Formally correcting the false historical narrative around one of the most significant events in 20th century US history allows us to learn and prevent future miscarriages of justice. “ Lawyer David B. Shanies has said that Aziz and Islam “have lived the agony of decades in prison for a crime they did not commit. They were deprived of their liberty in their prime and were labeled the murderers of a leader imposing civil rights. Malcolm X was a fiery and iconic leader and spokesperson for the Nation of Islam who denounced whites as “blue eyed devils”. But at the end of his life, Malcolm X changed his perspective towards whites and rejected the ideology of the Nation of Islam in favor of orthodox Islam. In doing so, he feared for his own life within the Nation. Malcolm X remains a symbol of inspiration to black men and others displaced by his transformation from a street con artist to a historical figure that the late African American actor Ossie Davis has praised for “our own brilliant black prince “. The assassination came after a public feud between Malcolm X and Nation of Islam founder Elijah Muhammad. Malcolm X had accused Mohammed of infidelity and had left the Nation in March 1964. One of the convicts says he heard about the murder on the radio Three men were sentenced in 1966. Mujahid Abdul Halim (known as Talmadge Hayer and Thomas Hagan), Aziz and Islam were sentenced to life imprisonment. For years Aziz and Islam have said they are innocent. Halim said he participated in the assassination, but he maintained the innocence of the other two men. Aziz is still trying to clear his name, according to Project Innocence. He has borne the scars of conviction for over 50 years. Halim attempted to absolve Aziz and Islam of the murder when he appeared on the witness stand on February 28, 1966, as reported by The New York Times. “I just want to testify that Butler (Aziz) and Johnson (Islam) have nothing to do with it.… I was there, I know what happened and I know the people who were there,” said Halim. There was no physical evidence linking Aziz or Islam to the murder of one of the most important African-American figures of the 20th century, according to Project Innocence. Aziz also had an alibi, claiming he was at home treating his injured leg. “On the day of the murder, which was a Sunday morning, I was lying on the couch with my foot in the air and heard it on the radio,” recalls Aziz in the Netflix documentary series “Who Killed Malcolm X ? “, according to Project Innocence. Vance’s review of the case in 2020 came after the Netflix documentary raised a host of new questions. The district attorney’s office announced the review and said it was working with the non-profit Innocence Project, which seeks to exonerate those wrongly convicted. Malcolm X’s daughter, Ilyasah Shabazz, said in a statement at the time that she hoped the investigation “will bring clarity and transparency regarding this devastating criminal act against my family and all of a well-being Malcolm’s devoted followers. love”. “My father lived his life defending and pursuing the truth,” she said. “He deserves the same dedication to the truth from all of us.” The murder of Malcolm X has been the subject of much debate and has generated conspiracy theories involving the Nation of Islam and others. The Nation of Islam has repeatedly denied any involvement in Malcolm X’s assassination.

CNN’s Evan Simko-Bednarski, Ganesh Setty, Christina Zdanowicz, John Blake and Wayne Drash contributed to this report.

