Vulnerable couturiers get creative at 52nd Sao Paulo Fashion Week





Dressmakers from a vulnerable district of Sao Paulo presented their creations on Wednesday at the 52nd Fashion Week (SPFW), launched the day before in a hybrid format with face-to-face fashion shows, after two years of virtual events. Twenty women and two men, residents of the Cidade Tirandentes district on the outskirts of the megalopolis, opened the second day of the show where they parade in clothes they themselves designed as part of their social project. Coordinator of the Cria Costura project, Jefferson de Assis shed more light on the project as a whole. “The pupils themselves wear the clothes, the seamstresses themselves will present the product they have made. clothes, and step onto the catwalk, then fashion week begins. “ Members of the project’s pilot program received professional training and other personal development tools for 10 weeks. Some participants believe this program has helped them get the visibility they need for their business. “I think it’s wonderful because people usually know the stylist, the designer, but nobody knows the seamstress, she’s the person on the phone, so for me that’s an honor.” The seamstress, said Rosângela De Moraes. Another seamstress, Doralis Dos Santos also added “It is necessary for seamstresses to learn and be able to be here in the fashion world, because Fashion Week is something that is growing all over the world and we know that doors are ‘open for all of us. “ In addition to basic creation and design techniques, the training process followed a sustainable “zero waste” methodology, which aims to reduce the amount of textile waste. The audience consisted of influencers, fashion lovers, Mayor Ricardo and other authorities in the city of Sao Paulo. Sao Paulo Fashion Week kicked off on Tuesday with a fashion show at the Pinacoteca paulista, and will continue until next Sunday with a program of 27 face-to-face exhibitions and 24 virtual exhibitions from more than 50 brands. The last two editions of SPFW were exclusively online exhibits due to the pandemic.

