Bebe Rexha to perform at Bloomingdale’s “Give Happy” holiday event – Billboard

If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the holiday season and Bloomingdale’s is ready to “Give Happy”.

Department store honors hometown of New York on Thursday, November 18 with special New Yorker performance Baby Rexha. The party will take place at the iconic Bloomingdale Lighthouse on 59th Street in Manhattan, where Rexha will perform her hit songs “In the Name of Love” and “Meant To Be”, as well as the holiday classic “The Christmas Song” .

The event is open to the public, who can attend by registering here.

To explore

To explore

Baby Rexha See the latest videos, graphics and news See the latest videos, graphics and news

“I was born and raised in New York City, so New York will always have a special place in my heart and being invited to perform at such a special event is so exciting,” Rexha said. Billboard of the event. “Not only because I can perform my own songs in the city where I grew up, but also because I will be able to see family during that time. It’s an honor and it’s very exciting.

As for her performance, Rexha shares that it will be a “refined acoustic performance”, perfect for immersing yourself in the warm holiday atmosphere.

“Each year, we look forward to our holiday unveiling event as a gift to our customers and to New York City. And, this year, we’re even more excited to meet and celebrate, ”added Frank Berman, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Bloomingdale’s in a press release. “And, with the launch of our many exciting in-store and online experiences, there is so much for our customers to discover throughout the season. “

The ‘Give Happy’ celebration will continue with additional festivities presented by Klarna, including the reveal of Bloomingdale’s famous holiday windows, additional store-wide performances of the Broadway Sinfonietta and the Broadway Inspirational Voices Choir, and the launch of activations and Holiday experiences (see full list of experiences below).

This year’s “Give Happy” storefronts epitomize the joy and optimism of the holiday campaign, with an explosion of brilliant color in six holiday scenes across the Lexington Avenue storefronts.

Buy Bloomingdale’s Christmas Gift Guide

As a native of New York, Rexha has many memories of vacationing in magical New York City. “Honestly, I have such a big family, I have over 30 cousins ​​on one side of my family, on my mother’s side and I love it whenever both sides of the family come together and there are so many of us, ”she said. with a laugh. “We are Albanian so we are very loud but we are very affectionate and have the energy to have the whole family at home during the holidays. You can never match this energy. It is so special. So my favorite vacation memories are those of all my loved ones getting together and having so much fun during the vacation season.

This year, however, the Grammy-nominated singer is “probably going to lay low in LA and spend it with my boyfriend and my dog ​​Bear.”

Despite the relaxing vacation of 2021, Rexha is delighted to be “surrounded by the people I love and who make me happy. That’s all I want. “

Shop at Bloomingdale’s holiday selection here, and check out the full list of festive entertainment from this year’s “Give Happy” campaign below.

Flagship 59th Street Vacation Experiences

DIFFA “Holiday By Design” designer holiday table auction (November 18 – December 9):

According to a press release: “Take inspiration from your party table and join Bloomingdale’s in giving back to the Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA). The country’s top interior designers, along with Bloomingdale’s favorite home brands, have teamed up with DIFFA to create 12 exaggeratedly exaggerated table landscapes that will be auctioned off to benefit DIFFA. Designers include Robert Verdi’s Nate Berkus, David Rockwell and Lizzie Tisch x LTD, with products from top brands like Baccarat, Bernadaud, Juliska, L’Objet, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford and Wedgwood. DIFFA grants to organizations providing treatment, education and assistance to people affected by HIV / AIDS, homelessness, hunger and mental health problems. Visit https://www.charitybuzz.com/bloomingdales starting November 18 to view tables online and place your bid to win the ultimate entertaining table setting for your holiday celebrations. The auction ends on December 9 and the tables will remain on display until December 12.

Location: 4th floor

Santaland, presented by Klarna (weekends from November 18 to December 24):

According to a press release: “Take a photo with Santa Claus during a 20-minute private meeting. Presented by Klarna, guests can select a traditional “North Pole” frame or a special “South Pole” frame for their vacation photo. All appointments will receive a free digital and printed photo, along with a special holiday face mask and a sweet treat. Visitors can also decorate Bloomingdale’s Little Brown Bear Collectible Sweater and enjoy a pet docking station on select weekends.

RSVP: Available by appointment only, contact the Visitor Center to reserve your time.

Location: Holiday trim store, 6th floor.

“Give Happy” show with personalized gift wrapping station, presented by Klarna (November 18 – December 24):

According to a press release: “Receive a custom wrapping paper roll printed with a favorite photo of yourself (or someone else!) Thanks to Klarna’s flexible, contactless payment solutions, customers can buy from Bloomingdale’s in-store and online and pay in four interest-free installments. Relax in our Give Happy Klarna lounge, where you can write a card for your gifts or enjoy a holiday gift while waiting for your paper to be printed.

Location: 2nd floor

Nespresso “Happy Together Again” pop-up from the carousel (weekends and selected dates from November 6 to December 23):

From a press release: Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s “Happy Together Again” transports you to a quaint Italian cafe for the holidays with its Nespresso pop-up. This pop-up café will offer free drinks to fuel holiday shopping on certain days and is an inviting space to enjoy a break. The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s: Happy Together Again is the holiday edition of the rotating pop-up boutique dedicated to the art of entertainment, curated by Italian chef, restaurateur and TV personality Giada De Laurentiis.

Location: Carrousel, 1st floor

Ralph Lauren Ski Chalet (November 18 – December 24):

According to a press release: “Bloomingdale’s Polo store transports you to Cortina, Italy with a collection inspired by Polo skiing, as well as a special selection of products for men, women, children and home. The chalet includes Ralph Lauren’s immersive RL Virtual Experience store, as well as special experiences like a free photo booth, gift wrap, hot chocolate and more. And join us live from the Chalet on December 8 via Bloomingdale’s On Screen for a styling event with two-time Olympic medalists Maia and Alex Shibutani, as well as Bloomingdale’s menswear director Justin Berkowitz.

Location: Men’s polo shirt, lower level.

Coravin Wine & Bubbles Bar (select dates from November 4 to December 31):

According to a press release: “Join Coravin at their first pop-up wine bar in the United States, where they will showcase their coveted wine and champagne preservation systems to serve a rotating selection of wine flights and bubbles with bite-sized bites. de Forty Carrots, Thursday to Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. See the entire Coravin line of products in action with wine-by-the-glass systems that let you explore any bottle, anytime, and preserve what’s left, so the last drink tastes the same as the last. first.

Location: 8th floor

Food Truck “Give Happy” (November 18 and December 11, 4 pm-8pm):

From a press release: “Visit the Give Happy food truck for a sweet treat with any purchase from Bloomingdale’s. “

Location: Lexington Avenue