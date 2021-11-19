The Hot List: Fashion and Beauty Ideas to Put on Your Christmas List

If you ask nicely, you might find them under the tree (Photo: Metro.co.uk)

This time of year, Santa isn’t the only one making a list and double-checking it.

Yes, being asked by loved ones for a Christmas gift list is lovely, but also a bit of a whimsical one.

There is so much to choose from out there, what should you put?

This week’s Hot List features more sustainable options you could ask for (or choose for someone else).

From eco-friendly dental care to jewelry you’ll keep forever, here are our top picks:

FatFace Preloved, Reloved Collection



The fashion brand is going economy (Photo: Fat Face)

Congratulations to the folks at FatFace, who have just launched their first favorite partner store with second-hand fashion pioneers Thrift +.

Called Preloved, Reloved. It can be found in the sales section of the FatFace website, which means customers can choose between Instead, buy high-quality new or used parts, starting at just $ 10.

Buy the collection on FatFace

Humble Co.



Stick your squeaks in these brushes

Have been obsessed with The Humble Co, which makes dentist-designed bamboo dental wicks and bobs including great looking interdental brushes (the ones you clean the wicks between your teeth with) which are usually mostly single-use plastic .

The Humbles work just as well, but being biodegradable they are so much better for the world and cheaper too.

Buy it for 2.67 from Boots

Capricious Natural Deodorant



It smells like Christmas

Are you feeling festive enough to want to smell like a Christmas tree? Try a deodorant made from Christmas trees (unloved and unwanted) ones on a hit, the wrong shade of green, a branch or two is missing

Developed in partnership with a tree wholesaler and essential oil distiller in Norfolk.

Buy it at Fussy

Lucia Hall Heart padlock necklace



It’s far from a pain in the neck

I’m firmly adding this Lucia Hall Heart Shaped Padlock Necklace to the Christmas list. Designed and handcrafted in the UK from 9k gold, this is a bullion coin that you are sure to love for decades.

Buy it for 210 at Lucia Hall

Yoni Moon Milk



The bright side of the moon

Yoni Moon Milk drink is the stuff of legend at Londons Glow Bar and now you can make yours wherever you are.

Containing cocoa, fiery ginger, and the gut-friendly adaptogenic shatavari, it’s designed to support women wherever they are in their cycle. Each gift set contains an electric whisk and enough powder to make ten Moon Milks.

Buy it for 50 from Glow Bar

Weleda body oil range



All oiled

Holistic medicine believes that the application of high quality organic body oils during the winter forms a protective blanket and gives a warming and invigorating effect which is particularly beneficial when we are suffering from colds and viruses.

The Weledas range of oils, including very nourishing sea buckthorn, is like a blanket in a bottle.

Buy it for 19.95 at Weleda

Elizabeth Scarlett Tiger Print Pajamas



Ideal tiger feet Christmas jim-jams

Her pajama season and few of them are more encouraging than these tiger-print numbers from Elizabeth Scarlett.

Hand-illustrated and made from 100% cotton, which supports the Better Cotton Initiative, they can even be monogrammed with three initials for an additional 16, making them the perfect Crimbo gift.

Buy it for 75 from Elizabeth Scarlett

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on purchases made through any of these links, but it never influences the opinions of our experts. Products are tested and reviewed independently of commercial initiatives.

Do you have a story to share?

Contact us by sending an email to [email protected]

MORE: M&S Lets Customers Rent 299 Party Dresses For Just 13 To Promote Sustainable Purchasing



MORE: Aldi Launches Haute Couture Winter Collection Including First Christmas Sweater



MORE: Half-zip sweaters and fleeces aren’t just for dads anymore, here’s our selection of knits

