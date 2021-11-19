Kate Middleton wears sparkling green column dress for Royal Variety 2021 show





Kate Middleton opened a royal evening dress tonight in London during the 2021 Royal Variety Performance which she attended with Prince William at the Royal Albert Hall. The Duchess opted for a sparkling emerald column dress from Jenny Packham for the occasion. It appears to be the same dress she wore on her royal tour of Pakistan in October 2019 with William. Tonight Kate wore her hair in curls. William wore a velvet suit by his side with a black bow tie, really letting his green dress take center stage for the evening: Chris jacksonGetty Images Samir husseinGetty Images Chris jacksonGetty Images Kate’s appearance tonight comes after the Duchess appeared on her Instagram last week for Remembrance Day. She shared a video of herself chatting with a veteran and a 10-year-old in honor of the holiday and to pay tribute to the service and history of those who fought. “To mark the remembrance and 100 years of the Royal British Legion, the Duchess met with a 98-year-old veteran, Colonel Blum, and a 10-year-old Cub, Emily, to discuss the vital importance of remembrance through the generations, ”the Duchess said. The team captioned the Instagram showing her talking with them. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Kate reflected on the reunion in her own caption which she wrote which was shared in a second post. “It was a real honor to spend time with Colonel Blum and to be able to thank him for the sacrifices he made for our country,” she said. “Speaking to him once again highlighted to me why Remembrance is so important and why we need to thank those who fought and died so that we can live in peace today. We need to keep their stories alive for generations to come. And our congratulations to Emily for receiving her commemorative centennial badge! VS. “ This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Alyssa bailey

