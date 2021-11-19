It’s the season to be bold – WWD

As the holiday season approaches, Maison Valentino’s Party collection sets the stage for a cheerful evening where people start partying together again – and dress up for the occasion.
Inspired by the art of getting together, The Party Collection celebrates a comeback where everyone is thrilled to wrap gifts, decorate the home, wear beautiful dresses, take photos together and enjoy the simple actions that the pandemic has taught us to value again.
The collection itself embodies joy and is cheerful and stylish. It also pursues the re-meaning by the artistic director Pierpaolo Piccioli of the codes of the House that came to life during the Spring / Summer 2022 fashion show, Valentino Rendez-Vous, which took to the streets of Paris to underline “the envy of” being together and enjoying the company of others after the experience of the pandemic. Throughout this collection there is a sense of harmony as the denim is paired with sequins and the VLogo sweatshirt is seen with Valentino Garavani Roman Stud accessories.
In particular, The Party Collection marks the renewal of the collaboration between Valentino and We’re Not Really Strangers. The card game and movement founded by Koreen, to initiate meaningful conversations between friends, relatives and even strangers. A great addition to any holiday party.
Whether you are looking for the perfect gift or an accessory to add a little sparkle to a holiday party look, take a look at 12 pieces from Valentino’s party collection to inspire a happy celebratory season.
Small Roman bag with studded handle
Valentino’s Small Roman Handle Nappa Bag features the collection’s signature quilted construction and maxi nail embellishments in a miniature size. This supple lambskin bag is equipped with a removable sliding chain strap and a removable leather strap to be worn as a crossbody, crossbody or in the hand.
$ 3150
Reversible V-Logo Belt
Crafted from shiny calfskin in Italy, this belt is a centerpiece. In addition to its two-tone and designed to be reversible, it is worth double the investment. A perfect addition to add something extra to your casual holiday look, this belt is also the perfect gift.
$ 570
Low top sneakers with one stud
Adorned with just one of Valentino’s iconic studs, this chunky-soled sneaker is the answer to staying comfortable while having fun with fashion. Made in Italy, the nappa low top sneakers are crafted from metallic grained calfskin and feature the Valentino Garavani logo printed on the tongue and heel.
850 $
Small Roman Studded Bag with Metallic Nappa Handle
Did someone say end of year party? With its studs and palladium-finish hardware, the metallic hue of this perfectly sized handle bag will be a staple this season. Carry it in the hand, crossbody or on the shoulder thanks to the removable shoulder strap.
$ 3250
80MM Roman Stud pump in mirror-finish calfskin
Bring dimension to your vacation wardrobe with these mirrored pumps. Designed with maxi studs, the tone-on-tone finish can be matched with jewelry or a bag for a party feel.
$ 1250
Large Napa Roman Stud Crossbody Bag with Chain (Ivory)
Cheerful and extremely elegant, Valentino’s Large Roman Stud shoulder bag is a must-have of the season. The quilted construction meets the embellished maxi studs and can be worn as a crossbody or cross body bag or adjusted to be hand held.
$ 3350
Large Roman Stud Shoulder Bag in Napa with Chain (Jungle)
In a gorgeous jungle green with perfectly placed maxi studs, this bag makes an impact. Wear it slung over the body for a day of holiday shopping in town or hold it over your arm to amplify your look for a party night.
$ 3350
Roman ballet in calfskin
These supple leather flats are a comfortable option for day or night – pair with an embellished bag to complete the look. Made in Italy, these shoes are designed with an adjustable maxi buckle closure and maxi studs finished in antique brass.
$ 1,100
Embroidered jersey sweatshirt
This easy sweatshirt is where tailoring meets ready-to-wear. The perfect gift for anyone on your list, the cheerful colors are sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Crafted in jersey in Italy, the sweatshirt has a cropped fit and sequin embroidery.
$ 1790
Rockstud earrings
The perfect addition to any holiday look, these Rockstud earrings feature Valentino’s signature studs to wear all season long. The earrings are made with a gold finish and a butterfly closure.
$ 790
VLogo Signature earrings in metal and Swarovski crystals
For the person on your list who loves to stand out, these signature VLogo earrings are sure to spark excitement. The golden finish pairs beautifully with the Swarovski crystals for whenever she wants to feel a little glamorous.
$ 650
