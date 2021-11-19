What was fashion doing at COP26?

The first time that fashion came close to an official United Nations climate conference like the one just held in Glasgow, Scotland, was in 2009. It was COP15 (COP stands for conference of parties), and it was held in Copenhagen. I write near a COP because at the time fashion was not considered central in the climate conversation. It was not, in a way, seriousquite.

In fact, fashion was so marginalized that to talk about its role in creating and fighting climate change, it had to hold its own conference. This is how the Copenhagen Fashion Summit, focused on sustainability, was born.

It took over a decade, but things have changed. There has been a lot of talk this year that the bigwigs of finance are finally coming to the COP table, but this is the first year that fashion has had a significant and prolonged presence. As Stella McCartney, who created a special exhibition on Future of Fashion materials at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery, said, after nearly two decades of pushing fashion to recognize its effect on the environment, it was no longer a virgin. COP.

Here’s what else stuck with me from COP26.

1. There was a lot of official action.

Right in the middle of the Blue Zone (the official delegates’ area, i.e. where world leaders spoke) was an installation by a fashion collective called Generation of Waste designed to mimic a bar graph of the different stages of textile waste, from design to raw materials, to clothing production, etc.

The United Nations Environment Program has published a new version of the fashion charter initially created in 2018, now with 130 signatory companies, including, for the first time, LVMH, and with stronger commitments to halve carbon emissions by 2030 (and reach net zero by 2050).

On the sidelines, Federico Marchetti, former president of Yoox Net a Porter, unveiled a digital ID created by the Prince Charles Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Fashion Working Group: a scannable garment tag that acts as a DNA trace for a manufacturing history of products, using blockchain. Technology.

And Textile Exchange, a non-governmental organization that looks like a fabric trading post but actually focuses on creating global fashion standards, has submitted a trade policy request to national governments backed by 50 brands. It’s an unappealing term for an advocacy for the creation of tariff and import-export structures that encourage companies to use environmentally friendly materials rather than, say, polyester. It is also the most widely used material in the entire fashion industry.

2. A false fact has finally been dropped.

No one has said that the now discredited but once hugely popular fashion is the second most polluting industry on the planet. Everyone finally agreed that this was one of the worst, and bad enough.

3. Degrowth is the word of the day.

Decrease: that is, to produce less product. That is, measures taken in response to the fact that in the first 15 years of this century, clothing production doubled in volume, but the number of times a garment was worn before being discarded decreased by 36%. For a long time, the answer to this kind of data was to make consumers buy less! and wear longer! Now, it seems brands have recognized their role in the problem.

That said, it is hard to imagine Bernard Arnault of LVMH or Ralph Lauren standing up at their annual general meeting and announcing that their strategy for 2022 is degrowth. (It almost sounds like a potential Saturday Night Live sketch.) Except that Halide Alagz, head of sustainability at Ralph Lauren, revealed during a New York Times Climate Hub panel that the brand had secretly tried it.

4. Resale becomes reuse.

Designers are also creative when it comes to products that exist in the world. One of my favorite points came from William McDonough, author of Cradle to Cradle, a kind of founding manifesto on the circular economy, who stressed that we should see clothes as raw materials that can be re-sourced for a second and a third use. .

That’s exactly what British designer Priya Ahluwalia thought when she teamed up with Microsoft to create a platform called Circulate, which allows consumers to send their own used clothes to her business. If the clothes are in acceptable condition, they will be remade and incorporated into their next collection, and the donor will get reward points for a new purchase with the brand. According to Ahluwalia, it was a sourcing hack that opened up a whole new channel for her for fabric and ideas.

5. But watch out for regeneration.

It’s an increasingly buzzword, thanks to regenerative agriculture, an agricultural technique that helps restore soil health and nutrients. One of the least discussed aspects of fashion is how closely it is linked to agriculture. Many brands are now investing in supporting regenerative agriculture, but word has jumped on track and spread to companies that boast of regenerative strategy and tactics, which seems to mean well, it doesn’t. is not clear what it means. But that sounds good, doesn’t it?

It’s the kind of fuzzy language that can lead to accusations of greenwashing, which is why Textile Exchange is working on a specific definition, which will be released next year.

Honestly, they could broaden the definition to encompass a whole fashion lexicon so that everyone is using the same language. For example, another word that I’ll bet we’ll hear more comes from a McKinsey report: nearshoring, meaning using vendors who aren’t necessarily in your country but aren’t on the other end. of the world. After all, according to a presentation by British brand Bamford, the average merino wool sweater travels 30,000 kilometers in its production cycle, from raw material to factory, workshop and store.

A project for COP27, perhaps.

