NIU wins MAC West title to match Buffalo





BUFFALO – One of the big turnaround stories for all college football in 2021 continues to have its fair share of twists and turns as November continues. But one thing has remained constant about a number of close, exciting, thrilling and sometimes trying games for northern Illinois football: They continue to find a way to win them, and Wednesday was another example. In a game at Buffalo in which they led by 14 in the second half, lost the lead, reclaimed it, then watched the hosts again tied before missing a late field goal to win, the Huskies posted a number of overtime business then a first touchdown to beat the Bulls 33-27 Wednesday night to win the West Division Championship in the Mid-American Conference. Demond Taylor Jr.’s recovery from a Buffalo fumble at the one-yard line ended the home team’s overtime, and then Clint Ratkovich ended the game with a 25-yard touchdown in the opening game of NIU. He improved the Huskies to 8-3 during the season and continues a famous turnaround for Thomas Hammock’s side who finished winless in six games in 2020. In doing so, NIU has won its eighth divisional championship in the past 12 years and secured a spot in the MAC championship match against the East Division winner on Saturday, December 4th. “I couldn’t be more proud of them (players), I couldn’t be more proud of our coaching staff for staying engaged in the process of rebuilding this thing the right way, and that’s what we did, ”Hammock said. of players after victory. “We have the second youngest team in college football, and we’ve found a way to win the MAC West Championship, and we’ve got more games and more meaningful games that we’re going to keep playing for.” Once again, the team maintained their streak of winning games in 2021 in a tight and dramatic fashion, with the six-point victory being the seventh this year decided by a possession. Four of those contests, including last week’s victory over Ball State, were decided by one or two points. It was another entertaining game as the Huskies built their first big lead of the game in the second and third quarters with touchdowns from Trayvon Rudolph (75 yards), Anntario Brown (47 yards) and Ratkovich (seven yards) for the do 24-10. Ron Cook Jr.’s touchdown and then catch helped Buffalo tie the game in the fourth quarter, but the Huskies regained the lead with a field goal from John Richardson later in the quarter. Alex McNulty’s 55-yard kick with 1:10 left caught the Bulls again, but NIU got in position for Richardson’s 37-yard try at the end of regulation. Unlike his last-second kick against Ball State, this attempt was swept to the left at the last minute by a gusty wind that forced overtime. This is where the Huskies had their last exploits in a season full of them as they secured a spot in the MAC Championship game in an unforgettable turnaround season.



