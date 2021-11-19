Confessions of an accidental fashion photographer

As much as the book is a celebration, it is also an act of self-validation and a reassessment of Leibovitz’s work some four decades after she began photographing fashion.

Cate Blanchett, Sydney Theater Company, Australia, 2008. Annie Leibovitz. By Annie Leibovitz: Wonderland

Leibovitz began his career as a photojournalist at Rolling stone in 1971, when the magazine was in its infancy. She was only 21 when her portrayal of John Lennon made the cover. His photographs helped shape the magazine and give it the unvarnished visual taste for which it has become known. In her 12 years with the magazine, she went on tour with the Rolling Stones, shot the final image of Nixon’s presidency as the disgraced politician boarded a White House helicopter and took captured the iconic and much copied image of John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

In the late 1970s, editor Clay Felker approached her to photograph model Margaux Hemingway for New West, a Californian spin-off of new York Magazine. It was his first contact with fashion and, says Leibovitz, a revelation.

Caitlyn Jenner, Malibu, CA, 2015. Annie Leibovitz. By Annie Leibovitz: Wonderland

One of the things about fashion is that models know what they’re doing and they love to be photographed, she says. It was so new to me. I felt like the dentist before that, you know everyone hated me. Entering this world where people loved to be photographed and would play the game, I didn’t believe it. I felt like I was cheating or something.

Leibovitz’s best-known fashion photography was for Vogue, usually executed in partnership with stylist Grace Coddington. The two have a successful and mutually respectful relationship, although they don’t hesitate to gently chop each other up. Coddington said Leibovitz tortured himself and everyone else (while the former Vanity Show editor Graydon Carter described her as Barbra Streisand with a camera).

Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, England, 2016. Annie leibovitz

Grace is very tough, laughs Leibovitz. Every time I worked with her it was like starting from scratch. Grace likes to remind me that I don’t do much on set.

This, of course, is not true.

Photographers’ influences have included everything, from fairy tales such as Hansel and Gretel to Harold Pinters Treason at the Edith Wharton literary salons. In 2003, inspired by Alice in Wonderland, Leibovitz and Coddington created what is perhaps the most famous fashion shoot of all time (certainly one of the most expensive), starring Natalia Vodianova as Alice and designers such as Viktor and Rolf, Tom Ford and Karl Lagerfeld as supporting actors. The 22-page shoot, which took place in Paris, is both playful and respectful, featuring 11 dresses specially commissioned for the shoot and inviting the reader to reimagine Alice’s story.

That’s why, says Leibovitz, she loves her job.

Sean Combs and Kate Moss, Hyatt Hotel, Paris, 1999. Annie Leibovitz. By Annie Leibovitz: Wonderland

I love photography. I love how big and wide it is, the way you can tell stories. I learned early on in fine arts school that working with magazines in this world was going to be difficult. But creating art on time, doing something that matters, within the confines of a publication, is something that motivates me.

Even after more than 50 years and photo ops with presidents, first ladies, the Dalai Lama and the queen, Leibovitz admits to being nervous every time she takes aim. Oh sure! Of course, she said. I’m still nervous. But, she adds, isn’t that fun? You admire and respect people, and when you work with them it’s intimidating.

Like everyone else, she says, she has good days and bad.

Things are not getting better? Sure. All the time. I take a few photos a year which I love.

Michelle Obama, Chicago, 2007. Annie Leibovitz. By Annie Leibovitz: Wonderland

What makes a good photograph is difficult to define, she says, and it sometimes takes years for her to be able to look at a photograph and assess it objectively. Photos, and my perception of them, change over time, she says. You need distance from the images. Sometimes photographs take on different meanings, or become more or less relevant over time.

Leibovitz is known for her stupendous research and ironic approach (this photo of Goldberg in the bath, for example, was a nod to a joke the actress had made during her days standing about a black woman who wanted to rub from his skin). Yet, she adds, it is largely coincidence. I was doing a photoshoot with Johnny Depp, and he was dating Kate Moss, and I said, bring her. And it became a good move.

Ditto singer Mary J. Blige. We took pictures, and then she would leave and she was wearing this coat and carrying this bag, and I said, wait a minute, come back. Her whole demeanor had changed when she left; she was hard as nails. It turned out that she had a gun in her bag. It was the hit.

Shooting Queen Elizabeth was also a lesson in expediency. The first time I photographed the Queen, I was talking to her assistant who had everything set up. I said, why me? Why was I chosen? She said, Well, you asked. I had written him a letter five years earlier. She was right, I asked. Persistence, she says, pays off.

Leibovitz does not intend to retire; in fact, she always has a list of personalities that she enjoys photographing. The week after our conversation, she meets her Vogue and Vanity Show editors to discuss the ideas she germinated during the lockdown.

I would love to shoot Angela Merkel, she said. I’ve been trying to shoot her for a few years now, but her desk keeps pushing him away, asking me to wait until she retires. And every time I see that she’s had her picture taken by someone else, it drives me crazy.

