Terrebonne school officials plan to replace mandatory student uniforms with a new dress code





Officials at the public school in the parish of Terrebonne are considering replacing the compulsory uniforms for students with a new dress code. The issue was raised at the school board’s education committee meeting on Tuesday evening. Committee member Matthew Ford moved a resolution asking the board to consider the matter and said he wanted a place for public input. I just want to revisit this to give students the opportunity to express themselves in an outward way that makes them feel better about themselves, Ford said. The three-member committee voted 2-1 to advance the resolution to the full board at a meeting scheduled for Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. in its office, 201 Stadium Drive in Houma. Here’s how the committee members voted: For: Ford and MayBelle Trahan. Versus: Debi Benoit. The board adopted the compulsory school uniform policy in 1999. “The Terrebonne Parish School Board believes that a compulsory school uniform policy will provide a safer school environment, foster an atmosphere conducive to greater discipline and increase learning opportunities for students by eliminating many distractions and connotations associated with various types of clothing, ”the policy said. “It is the policy of the school board that no mode of dress will be considered appropriate for school clothing that distracts or disrupts the decorum of the classroom and school. “ During Tuesday’s discussion, parent Tiffany Larousse said there was no uniform warrant when she was a student. It’s a whole new generation of parents sending their kids to school now. I don’t believe that helped the harassment problem at all, said Larousse. Educator Cynthia Newman has spoken out in favor of maintaining the mandatory uniform policy, saying it creates order and an expectation of how children should act and present themselves. And so, school is just a market precursor of how they’re supposed to dress, how they’re supposed to behave, Newman said. We have a uniform policy in place for the sole purpose that our children can be organized so that they can have order. … The uniform is not a question of clothing, we are talking about a structure. “ Board member Michael LaGarde raised issues that could arise without the uniform policy, such as profiling black students who dress a certain way. Following:Proposal to end the high school peloton in Terrebonne after the failure of Hurricane Ida The uniform policy is about safety, LaGarde said. Ford retorted LaGarde not to make it a race issue. Committee chair Debi Benoit said she agreed with Newman’s request to keep the policy in place. I had a lot of experience with our own children with school uniforms, ”she said. “As a parent, I liked it. And this administrator told me a long time ago that the reason school uniforms are important is because you don’t look at their exterior, you look at the inside of the child when everyone is dressed. in the same way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.houmatoday.com/story/news/2021/11/19/terrebonne-school-officials-consider-replacing-mandatory-student-uniforms-new-dress-code/8655300002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos