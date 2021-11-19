The best fashion looks of the 2021 Baby2Baby galas should be on your radar





When celebrities and taste makers attend a gala, they always dress to impress. They often work in tandem with their stylists to come up with dazzling designs, whether it’s an extravagant feather dress or a million dollar jewelry look. The stars recently brought their A-game flair to the 2021 Baby2Baby gala. The best fashion looks delivered a dose of Hollywood glamor to observant fans. (Baby2Baby, which was founded in 2011, is a non-profit organization that raises funds and provides basic necessities such as diapers and clothing for children living in poverty.) The organization celebrated its 10th anniversary this month. To coincide with this, Baby2Baby hosted its annual gala on November 13 in Los Angeles, which was attended by celebrities like Jennifer Garner, Kerry Washington, Rachel Zoe and Mandy Moore. The event raised more than $ 8.5 million, which will help fund COVID-19 and disaster relief efforts, in addition to providing poor children with basic necessities . As the stars walked down the mat, a notable participant was Vanessa Bryant, who was stunned in a gorgeous feathered Pamella Roland dress. (Her daughter Natalia also matched her mother in a pink MONSOORI dress.) Vanessa, who is a Baby2Baby Angel and has worked with the organization for the past seven years, received the Giving Tree Award. This special recognition is given to those who have devoted their time to helping low-income children. (Previous recipients include Kerry Washington, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, and Kate Hudson.) Go ahead, see all the other guests who helped Baby2Baby celebrate their special night. You also won’t want to miss their memorable outfits. Vanessa & Natalia Diamante Bryant Amy Sussman / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Vanessa wore a Pamella Roland dress in feathers and sequins while her daughter Natalia wore a MONSOORI dress, Tyler Ellis clutch, WOMEN shoes and KALLATI jewelry. Jennifer garner Amy Sussman / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Garner remained classic in a Prada dress, Cartier necklace and Roger Vivier Bouquet suede pumps. Kerry Washington Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Washington also chose to wear Prada for the night. She styled her look with Samer Halimeh Diamond earrings. Mandy moore Amy Sussman / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Moore opted for a black Versace dress with a knee-length slit and glittering Beladora jewelry. She was wearing Jimmy Choo’s thong sandals. Rachel Zoe Amy Sussman / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Zoe wore a gorgeous metallic pleated Oscar de la Renta dress. She accessorized with David Webb jewelry and wore Brian Atwood heels. jasmine tookes Amy Sussman / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Tookes wore a light blue one-shoulder chiffon gown with a feathered train and embroidered floral appliquéd by Zuhair Murad (who, by the way, also made her Grace Kelly-inspired wedding dress.) She finished her look. with Le Silla shoes and an assortment of jewelry from EFFY, KALLATI and YATAGHAN. Chriselle Lim Amy Sussman / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images The fashion influencer opted for an ethereal tulle dress from Georges Chakra, which she paired with shiny balls from Le Vian Jewelry and JustDesi. Nicole richie Amy Sussman / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images The Simple life alum wore a vintage black Dior dress, from the Cherie Balchs couture archives. She completed her look with a pair of suede Lucy pumps by Jimmy Choo and a trio of trendy jewelry from Anabela Chan. Kate hudson Amy Sussman / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Hudson wore an asymmetric dress by Carolina Herrera and Boucheron jewelry. Norah Weinstein Michael Kovac / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Weinstein (the co-CEO of Baby2Baby) wore a strapless black dress with shiny floral details. Kelly Sawyer Patricof Michael Kovac / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Patricof, who is the other co-CEO of Baby2Baby, wore a printed dress with removable matching sleeves. Hilary duff Amy Sussman / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Duff wore an Osman Yousefzada dress and Rahaminov jewelry. Her shoes and clutch were from Jimmy Choo. Ciara Amy Sussman / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Ciara stunned in a dress from the Ashi Studio Fall / Winter 2021 Couture collection. Molly sims Amy Sussman / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Sims chose a plunging pink dress from Zuhair Murad. She wore jewelry from Anita Ko and EFFY.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thezoereport.com/culture/2021-baby2baby-gala-best-fashion-looks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos