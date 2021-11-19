Fashion
Gift ideas to show your appreciation for the men in your life
International Men’s Day is celebrated every year on November 19. The day cherishes the positive impact of men on their families and communities. The day was founded in 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, professor of history at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago. The day helps to raise awareness of men’s well-being and highlights several models.
According to International Men’s Day website: The proposed goals for International Men’s Day include a focus on the health of men and boys, improving gender relations, promoting gender equality and highlighting positive male role models. It is also suggested as an occasion where men can highlight discrimination against them and celebrate their positive achievements and contributions to communities, workplaces, friendships, families, marriages and child care.
One of the many goals of International Men’s Day is to improve existing gender relations and promote gender equality, making way for 2021. theme: Better relations between men and women. This is the day that you can use to the full when it comes to making men feel values for the positivity they bring to your life. This is the day when you express your love and gratitude to the men in your life by making them feel special.
One of the most effective ways to make someone feel special is to give them something they value. Giving is a thoughtful gesture that will not only remind them of you, but also tell them that they matter. But in order to buy a wonderful gift, you need to carefully think about the interests and tastes of your loved ones. In this way, your gift will not only have emotional value, but will also be useful to them.
Still wondering what to buy? Look no further. From fancy hats to gardening kits, here are 10 amazing gift ideas you can choose from to surprise the men in your life on this International Men’s Day.
Main and featured image: Cottonbro / Pexels
One of the most versatile gift ideas, sneakers make a perfect gift for that special man in your life, be it your brother or your partner. From formal suits to a pair of jeans and a t-shirt, sneakers can be paired with any outfit.
A great gift for a sartorial man. Select the one that matches your guy’s personality.
Surprise the men in your life with their favorite drink. Treat him to exotic blends that will enhance his downtime while he relaxes or a hot cup of coffee in the morning, a romantic gift hell adores. A coffee gift box is indeed a perfect gift for those who love to drink beverage.
Giftr has many options to explore. Here are some amazing combos you can gift a coffee lover.
The best way to bond is to do something together. Give him a gardening kit that includes all the tools to help him make his house greener. You can also join him as he enjoys gardening in his spare time.
You can opt for a kit as needed. If your man is new to gardening, go for a beginner’s kit, otherwise go for a regular kit.
A fantastic gift for those who love food but also love to stay healthy. If your man likes to snack between meals, why not give him something that is healthy but also satisfies his taste buds, just the right amount of taste and health.
Love Earth offers the best gifts for those who love to eat, albeit in a healthy way. They have delicious snack options.
These are all the rage among men these days. A treat for the gadget geek, smartwatches are the perfect gift for the man who loves owning the latest gadgets and likes to be on time, whether it’s a date or a business meeting.
Look at a few good choices and choose the one that you think will meet their requirements.
The ultimate gift for the man who loves to cook. The smart oven is a godsend, especially at a time when many have discovered the joy of cooking a delicious meal at home.
Some smart ovens will also help with frying and cooking in the open air. You do not know which one to choose ? Don’t worry, we have a few suggestions. Here are some great smart oven options.
