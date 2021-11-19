For sustainable fashion to make real progress, intergenerational collaboration is crucial

Tamsin Blanchard and Lily Fang have never heard of each other, but maybe they should.

Blanchard, 52, is one of the GOs of sustainable fashion: she started writing about impact of fashion on the environment for British newspapers in the 90s, wrote a delivered on the subject in 2007, and has spent his decades-long career trying to push the industry to adopt better practices, most recently through his work in an advocacy group Fashion revolution. Over the past two years, 25-year-old Fang has become one of the most prominent voices on TIC Tac focused on sustainable fashion, where she educated her 55,000 followers (mostly) Gen Z and up on the rights of garment workers and the issue of fast fashion shopping.

Blanchard and Fang both appreciate the sense of camaraderie they feel with other people working in ethical fashion. But since Blanchard’s community comes from his in-person work with Fashion Revolution and his years in the newspaper trenches, while Fangs largely consists of his social media peers, they never overlapped.

I don’t have a lot of two-way conversations with a lot of people who are older than me [in the movement], says Fang. But that would interest me totally.

That these two leaders representing different generations of the sustainable fashion community never interacted is no mere coincidence, it’s emblematic of how the movement as a whole often operates. Twenty-four years Megan McSherry, another notable voice on sustainable fashion TikTok, notes that her priority is simply to get sustainability information on the platform. Because otherwise, she says, her peers might never meet him.

Did not read the newspaper; We don’t all listen to news podcasts or the radio or wherever that information is normally broadcast, she says.

It’s no surprise that a generation that isn’t inclined to buy a newspaper from the newsstand might miss the basics of information, not to mention the generational wisdom presented by people like Blanchard. But even for people closer than McSherry and Blanchard, there can be a lag. The speed at which new social media platforms are popping up could be to blame: As each successive network has taken off, from Twitter to Instagram to TikTok, new leaders have tended to emerge on every media site. social. As this progression continues, prominent voices from the platform that was in vogue the year before do not always migrate to the new platform, and expertise can be lost along the way.

But if the sustainable development movement is to make real progress, finding ways to better address these gaps is crucial. When Blanchard started out as a journalist in the ’90s, anti-fur campaigns, supply chain sweatshops, and brands introducing clothing made from recycled plastic water bottles seemed worthy of attention. interest. In 2021, the same kinds of stories are still making the headlines like they’re brand new. After decades of work, with hundreds of articles and a handful of books to her credit, Blanchard is understandably eager to see more progress than she has seen so far.

I’m sick of talking about it, and I’m kinda sick of listening to people talk. I just want things to start to change, Blanchard said over the phone. We have to start doing this stuff.

Forty three years Jasmine chua, the sourcing and workforce editor at Sourcing Journal, agrees. She has been writing about the environmental impact of fashion since 2007. She says the Rana Plaza factory collapses in 2013, which killed at least 1,132 garment workers and injured more than 2,500, has raised alarm bells for many in the industry. But for all the momentum that built after the tragedy, there is so much that hasn’t changed, she says.

With regard to workers’ rights, we were still talking about decent wages. That hasn’t changed in the more than ten years I’ve worked in this space, she says. Brands always have the same excuses.

So what will it take to create real progress in the sustainable development movement, the kind of progress that would make a 1993 sweatshop title obsolete today?

It might be useful to draw inspiration from climate movement, which is made up of a large group of organizations and individuals fighting for actions to limit climate change. Like the sustainable fashion movement, the climate movement is only a few decades old, although it is linked to the even older movement. environmental movement. But where the sustainability movement has at times struggled to create cohesion between generations, the climate movement is increasingly looking at the strengths that different age groups can bring.

With organizations like Fridays of the future at one end of the spectrum and Seniors Climate Action on the other hand, the climate movement has actively sought to combine the energy of young leaders with the expertise of their elders. The result is a powerful chemistry of parts that can work together to bring about real change.

Elizabeth Yeampierre, Executive Director of UPROSE since 1996 and co-chair of the Climate Justice Alliance, reflected on this dynamic during an event for the book All we can save earlier this year. We must be able to share the power around the table so that [the youth] It doesn’t take 20 years to learn what it took us a minute to learn, she says. We don’t have time for them to learn [everything from scratch]; we have to be nimble.

As the oldest in the movement, she welcomes the leadership and insight of young people, but rejects the idea that children will save us all. Because if, according to McSherry, Gen Z knows more about fast fashion issues than those who came before them, that doesn’t mean they’re doing what it takes to change the system.

It’s hard to be both the generation that perpetuates these systems and drives fashion fast, and also the generation that probably knows these issues best and is trying to create the change, she says, hinting at how her peer group fed the hyper-rapid rise of fashion brands like Shein. There is just a great deal of cognitive dissonance in our generation.

The kind of intergenerational community that brings together the urgency of youth with the embodied wisdom of age is not as present as it should be in the sustainable fashion movement. But there are exceptions. Aja Barber, sustainable development consultant and author of Consumes, is in her thirties, but found her place on Instagram, which many associate with the generation below it. On the app, she says she has built relationships with people of all ages, many of whom are much younger than her, and has garnered an audience of 249,000 subscribers.

I’m definitely a senior in the Instagram world; I consider myself an Instagram elder, she laughs. But Barber sees his age as a privilege and believes he can offer a perspective his younger colleagues in the movement cannot. I’m old enough to remember what the world was like before fast fashion [exploded], she says. Many young people are not. The implication is that it could also help young people to better envision a future without it.

Outside of the world of social media, or at least in a world that is not totally dependent on it, there is also intergenerational cross-pollination via dedicated advocacy groups. While Blanchard may not be chatting with the next generations of TikTok stars, she is connected to young designers through her work with Fashion Revolution, an organization that has been instrumental in raising awareness and educating about sustainability. . During this time, Remake, launched by Ayesha Barenblat, 43 and supported by young ambassadors on social networks, was the driving force behind the #PayUp Campaign who called on fashion brands to pay garment workers for the clothes they made before orders were canceled amid the pandemic.

While there are a lot of things that still haven’t changed since the 90s, there are areas where the movement has seen real growth, especially when it comes to intersectionality. While Barber may have stood out among her peers for highlighting how sustainability relates to race, class, and fatphobia, Fang, McSherry and much of the generation they represent consider these intersections. as a matter of course.

And it’s striking to hear that Chua, who reads and writes for mainstream media and frequents mostly Twitter, and McSherry, who prefers TikTok and Instagram, agree on what it will take to create the necessary change in fashion: government industry policy and regulation.

Maybe if the movement can find a way to better facilitate intergenerational cross-pollination, the age group represented by Chua and McSherry could not only agree on what’s needed, but also work on those things together. Intergenerational learning takes a lot of humility, Chua says, but the payoff could be a feeling of connection to something much bigger than yourself and your peer group.

McSherry agrees.

I wish there could be more dialogue between this young generation who are so passionate about this issue, and these experts who have established themselves as important people in the industry, says McSherry. I think we could create a lot more changes if there was a little more collaboration.

