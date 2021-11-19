Fashion
France welcomes All Blacks to historic World Cup dress rehearsal
Published on:
Paris (AFP) During the draw for the 2023 Rugby World Cup last December on the chic site of the former Paris stock exchange, a match was won, France against New Zealand.
The coach of the Blues Fabien Galthie and the financially motivated organizers and in pursuit of television figures quickly made the decision to organize the match as a curtain raiser of the tournament.
This Saturday, the highly anticipated dress rehearsal for the 2023 opener will be held at the Stade de France with the two teams in very different situations.
Last weekend, the All Blacks were deprived of possession, deprived of their momentum and humiliated by a determined Ireland in Dublin.
“This week has been interesting because when the All Blacks lose it’s not the best environment for the first two days. Everyone is pretty depressed and cranky about it,” the coach said on Tuesday. attacking visitors John Plumtree.
“From now until Thursday and Friday, we will be really looking forward to it. The advantage becomes clearer by the time Saturday arrives,” he added.
While the triple World Cup winners took a long time to dissect and digest the events of Lansdowne Road, Galthie’s attention turned to the meeting in the French capital a few minutes after beating Georgia last Sunday.
“When we prepare to face the best team in the world in six days, is the word ‘worried’ the right word, I’m not sure,” said former France team captain Galthie. at the post-match press conference.
“We must be aware of what awaits us on Saturday at the Stade de France. We must put ourselves in position for what we are going to face. We must seek to match them everywhere and all the time,” he added after the less than convincing victory.
Galthie’s most daring selection decision to host the All Blacks came halfway through the opening with Toulouse-based Romain Ntamack moved from the center to the No.10 jersey and Matthieu Jalibert appointed to the bench.
Ntamack switch
All of Ntamack’s 17 Test starts, except three, took place at a distance and it is up to his teammate of the partner club and skipper of the Blues Antoine Dupont, who faces his compatriot scrum half Aaron Smith.
“I have always said, and I have never hidden it, that my position was outside half-time,” Ntamack told AFP this week.
“After that, if I am moved to the center for strategic reasons, I will play there with pleasure,” he added.
Ntamack’s father Emile has beaten the All Blacks four times in a stellar career, but his 22-year-old son has yet to face the senior squad’s Haka.
“We’ll call each other in the week, but he won’t give me an update on how to beat the All Blacks,” the youngster said.
“I think he will tell me to live my experience, my game, and enjoy it as much as possible,” he added.
The All Blacks lost for the last time in Paris in 1973 but were eliminated twice in the World Cup by the Blues.
Despite the looming shadow of the flagship fixture in less than 20 months, head coach Ian Foster drew comparisons to the 2019 World Cup.
“It’s clearly a big game when we face them in the first round, but we went there three years ago when we faced South Africa in the opener. We won this game and they won. kept earning it, ”Foster said.
“What is important is that it is a chance for us to face confident French teams and to see where we are,” he added.
AFP 2021
Sources
2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20211119-france-host-all-blacks-in-history-filled-world-cup-dress-rehearsal
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]