France welcomes All Blacks to historic World Cup dress rehearsal

Paris (AFP) During the draw for the 2023 Rugby World Cup last December on the chic site of the former Paris stock exchange, a match was won, France against New Zealand.

The coach of the Blues Fabien Galthie and the financially motivated organizers and in pursuit of television figures quickly made the decision to organize the match as a curtain raiser of the tournament.

This Saturday, the highly anticipated dress rehearsal for the 2023 opener will be held at the Stade de France with the two teams in very different situations.

Last weekend, the All Blacks were deprived of possession, deprived of their momentum and humiliated by a determined Ireland in Dublin.

“This week has been interesting because when the All Blacks lose it’s not the best environment for the first two days. Everyone is pretty depressed and cranky about it,” the coach said on Tuesday. attacking visitors John Plumtree.

“From now until Thursday and Friday, we will be really looking forward to it. The advantage becomes clearer by the time Saturday arrives,” he added.

While the triple World Cup winners took a long time to dissect and digest the events of Lansdowne Road, Galthie’s attention turned to the meeting in the French capital a few minutes after beating Georgia last Sunday.

“When we prepare to face the best team in the world in six days, is the word ‘worried’ the right word, I’m not sure,” said former France team captain Galthie. at the post-match press conference.

“We must be aware of what awaits us on Saturday at the Stade de France. We must put ourselves in position for what we are going to face. We must seek to match them everywhere and all the time,” he added after the less than convincing victory.

Galthie’s most daring selection decision to host the All Blacks came halfway through the opening with Toulouse-based Romain Ntamack moved from the center to the No.10 jersey and Matthieu Jalibert appointed to the bench.

Ntamack switch

All of Ntamack’s 17 Test starts, except three, took place at a distance and it is up to his teammate of the partner club and skipper of the Blues Antoine Dupont, who faces his compatriot scrum half Aaron Smith.

Romain Ntamack in the number 10 in training this week Anne-Christine POUJOULAT AFP / File

“I have always said, and I have never hidden it, that my position was outside half-time,” Ntamack told AFP this week.

“After that, if I am moved to the center for strategic reasons, I will play there with pleasure,” he added.

Ntamack’s father Emile has beaten the All Blacks four times in a stellar career, but his 22-year-old son has yet to face the senior squad’s Haka.

“We’ll call each other in the week, but he won’t give me an update on how to beat the All Blacks,” the youngster said.

“I think he will tell me to live my experience, my game, and enjoy it as much as possible,” he added.

The All Blacks lost for the last time in Paris in 1973 but were eliminated twice in the World Cup by the Blues.

Despite the looming shadow of the flagship fixture in less than 20 months, head coach Ian Foster drew comparisons to the 2019 World Cup.

“It’s clearly a big game when we face them in the first round, but we went there three years ago when we faced South Africa in the opener. We won this game and they won. kept earning it, ”Foster said.

“What is important is that it is a chance for us to face confident French teams and to see where we are,” he added.

AFP 2021