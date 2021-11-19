JLo Is The Perfect Bride In Dazzling Zuhair Murad Wedding Dress Watch Video



















November 18, 2021 – 16:52 GMT



Rachel avery Jennifer Lopez makes the most beautiful bride in new released images from the movie Marry Me coming out on Valentine’s Day to see her breathtaking wedding dress

This is not the first time that we see Jennifer lopez like a beautiful bride, but this breathtaking wedding dress is definitely our favorite! SEE: Jennifer Lopez’s five engagement rings revealed – photos The singer looked unreal in the new trailer for her upcoming film Marry me, wearing a breathtaking Zuhair Murad wedding dress for her on-screen nuptials. Lebanese designer Zuhair has a habit of creating stunning looks for JLo’s red carpet appearances and he really pulled it out of the bag this time around with a wedding dress fit for a king. Loading the player … WATCH: 10 Most Amazing Celebrity Engagement Rings Up Close The bandeau cut dress with full princess style skirt is adorned with dazzling pearls, and the light pink highlights create an eye-catching design. The dress features huge bustle and a flowing train at the back for added drama. JLo looks unreal in new movie trailer JLo wore the bridal style with a diamond necklace, large hoop earrings and a matching pearl veil to look like every inch of the bling-bling bride. The film sees Jennifer’s character marry the character of Owen Wilson in a twist of fate – and it contains all the elements of the perfect romantic film. The star rocked a breathtaking ball gown Fans were blown away by the full trailer with plenty of commentary below the clip. One of them wrote: “I scream and cry. I can’t wait!” another added “You are so pretty”, while a third admitted: “I’m not a big watcher of romantic comedies, but I think I will make an exception.” WOW: Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Abs Sculpted In The Coordination Of Our Dreams On Date With Ben Affleck MORE: J Lo’s Trainer Reveals His Amazing Body Toning Workout Routine – And You Can Do It At Home We love the details of the dress In addition to the movie trailer, fans got to see JLo on set wearing the dress in shots captured in 2019 of the actress wearing the dramatic ball gown for the spectacular scenes. The then 50-year-old looked absolutely immaculate in her enormous wedding dress, and not too long ago she wore a different wedding dress for another movie role. JLo looked amazing in bridal white for her lead role on Shotgun Wedding in backstage footage. This film will also be released in 2022, but we are counting the days until Valentine’s Day to see Marry Me! Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

