Does the costume no longer fit? The clothing vanity size means it may not be your fault





November 19, 2021 9:58 am As many of us come out of lockdown and head back to the office, we might find the sportswear roadmap more tricky than we anticipated. My God, did those pants shrink while they were stuck in our closets? And if so, should you go up one size (or two)? Sizing is a big pardon the pun challenge in the fashion industry. The sizes vary enormously, and in a completely arbitrary way, from one brand to another. This is epic confusing even for those in the game, and especially women (although it must be said that male sizes confuse me too; after 11 years of marriage I still don’t know which size is wearing my husband). Size is as much a marketing tool as it is an indicator of fit. Simon letch Jeans are sized in inches, for example, but pants come in small, medium, and large (or 8, 10, 12 and so on). The bras are numbered and lettered (14B, 16A) but the shirts, again, are small to large. There is no consistency between individual brands (and sometimes within brands) or between countries: an American size 8 corresponds to a size 12 in Australia. In Italy it’s a 40. Koreans call it 66. And some brands have done away with the numbers altogether, like Melbourne-based denim brand Peachay Jeans, which assigns fanciful names (I’m tulip waist) that seem more condescending. that benevolent. Do you have it all? And while those numbers may not seem logical, the way designers size clothing does seem reasonable. Yet that too can be heavy. Most designers take a fitted model of the sample size and tailor their clothes to it. For each subsequent size, they just add a certain number of centimeters to the waist, leg, etc. Which sounds good in theory, but look around, women aren’t Russian dolls. It wasn’t always like that. Sizing didn’t even really exist before WWII in the United States, when women stopped making or having their clothes made; catalogs and serial production were the order of the day. Until then, the only size commonly mentioned was the bust. As part of a New Deal program to introduce a standardized labeling system for all brands, data was collected from 15,000 women. (Problem: Only white women were surveyed.) This revealed that the women did not want their weight referenced, so simple numbers were used. For reasons of design efficiency, half of the numbers were ignored. In 1983, this system was withdrawn and designers were free to invent their own sizing, but its legacy continues. From now on, size is as much a marketing tool as an indicator of fit. My Instagram biography declare I’m a size ten Country Road and if you get this joke you’ll know I shamelessly stole it from Kath & Kim, and the latter seek thinness (or at least the illusion). Vanity Size, sometimes referred to as Madness Size, hit its low point in the mid-2000s when designers introduced size zero, and then size 00, to cater to increasingly body-conscious customers. But of course the numbers on the label don’t change the actual size, it’s kind of like packing your copy of Bridget Joness Diary with the Financial analysis and in fact, large gaps between brands and countries only serve to make shopping more confusing and frustrating. Online, fit is the number one reason shoppers return clothing, an environmental nightmare due to the heavy footprint of returns and waste of clothing that cannot be resold.

