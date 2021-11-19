The Regent, an event space in Riverview, Florida, has found an innovative way to give back to healthcare workers and frontline educators. | Business Observer

The pandemic has been a thorn in the side of event spaces, as well as people who allegedly rented them out for weddings. The Regent, a popular wedding location in Riverview, in southern Hillsborough County, regularly receives demo wedding dresses donated by local dress stores such as Satin and Lace Bridal Boutique, but with a shortage of weddings in 2020 dresses pile up with no one wearing them.



Courtesy. Shannon Keil, CEO of The Regent.

Meanwhile, according to Shannon Keil, CEO of Regent, the site’s revenue fell about 65%, to $ 160,000. Instead of bemoaning their predicament, Keil and his team started a program that, in appreciation, donated dresses to first responders and other frontline healthcare workers who were planning weddings.

The Regent, according to a press release, distributed 30 dresses, ranging in price from $ 800 to $ 2,800. Recipients had to be named. “In August and September, nominations poured in,” explains Maureen Famiano, spokesperson for The Regent. “Some local residents even donated their unworn dresses. “

However, the wellness story took a dark turn when Keil herself tested positive for COVID-19 and nearly died.

“I was in the hospital for seven days,” she says. “My best friend and I fell ill the same day and she passed away. They were about to put on a high pressure mask, which is one step away from being on a respirator.”

Keil says it was “a miracle” that she recovered. “My doctors didn’t expect me to get out of there. It makes you appreciate life, but also the people in this room who were doing things to make sure I got out of there.”

Keil’s battle with COVID-19, she adds, made the wedding dress giveaway even more impactful.

“I have a background in corporate social responsibility and money giving,” she says, “but be on the front line and see the person who receives [a dress] gives it a whole different twist. ”

Having regained his health, Keil leads The Regent to a solid recovery. She says the facility is on track to end the year with $ 350,000 to $ 360,000 in revenue, or about 80 to 90 percent of its pre-pandemic sales. She is also overseeing a second phase of the wedding dresses program. This time around 45 wedding dresses will be given to engaged Hillsborough County teachers and school administrators.

“The Regent,” says Famiano, “played Fairy Godmother at the best of Tampa Bay.”