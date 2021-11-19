The Falcons make history again in a predictably hilarious and sad way





May bemaybethe Falcons would experience unprecedented success during the Arthur Smith era. No one will be happier than me if the lowest lows of recent years and this 2021 season turn out to be a harbinger of something beautiful and successful, and obviously getting up in the morning as a Falcons fan is a lot more easy if you have at least a silver lining that will come. I say this because starting with the Falcons did some incredibly bad things that haven’t happened for 20-30 years isn’t the best way to start an article after watching what I’ve watched. Unfortunately for all of us, the Falcons made do it in several ways. The Falcons are the first team since the 2009 Texans to have 3 players to throw an interception in the same game (Matt Schaub, Rex Grossman, Chris Brown). The last team to have 3 QB to throw an interception in a game was the 2000 Chargers (Ryan Leaf, Jim Harbaugh, Moses Moreno). pic.twitter.com/v18Ys1fhcB ESPN Statistics and Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 19, 2021 It’s the first team in over a decade to have three different players throwing interceptions in a single game. This is the first team to have three quarterbacks have been doing this since 2000, when Jim Harbaugh was a quarterback, not a coach. By the time Felipe Franks threw his interception you had to sort of laugh at the incompetence of the offense, but it’s sort of overwhelming that even in times of trash this team couldn’t avoid turning around. the ball. Atlanta has now thrown seven interceptions in its last two games. This is not all, however. On Thursday, the Falcons were shut out at home for the first time since 1988. The Falcons haven’t scored a touchdown in consecutive games for the first time since 1987 and only the third time overall in franchise history (1987 and 3 in a row in 1973). pic.twitter.com/lU22azdoeB ESPN Statistics and Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 19, 2021 We were rightly below the Falcons ‘offense of Dirk Koetters a year ago, who seemed unable to maximize his players’ strengths more or less throughout the year and especially after the Falcons fired. Dan Quinn. I do recognize the limits the Falcons work with, minus Calvin Ridley and especially Cordarrelle Patterson against the Patriots, but a new coaching staff and a limited or no roster, it’s a wonder the Falcons have only scored three points during the last two weeks. and were first ruled out at home since 1988. Think about how many bad Falcons teams have played since without equaling that, and you’ll either have to laugh or have a blood vessel burst in your forehead. I’m sick of the Falcons making the wrong kind of story. I’m sick of hawks losing. Whether the victory begins next week against the Jaguars or begins in 2022, it’s best to start, because we’ve been living in the basement and watching bad football for far too long.

