How does the Impact Index support sustainable fashion?





Large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) now aspire to transparency in their supply chains, but how will they achieve it? Product labeling has been used for many years to educate consumers about the sourcing and recyclability of products and the fashion industry is now launching a sustainably sourced clothing initiative. The impact index is the result of a collaboration between the Coalition of responsible companies, Accentureand a technology company based in Ireland, and Vogue, and developed alongside some of the biggest fashion brands, such as Saks, Selfridges and Ralph lauren. What is the impact index? The Impact Index is an educational tool to gain visibility on sustainable clothing, which provides online shoppers with the environmental credentials of each product, displaying information on raw materials, animal welfare compliance, chemical use, education and empowerment. The initiative was created as an environmental, social and governance (ESG) data platform. Frank Zambrelli, Executive Director of the Responsible Business Coalition at Fordham University Gabelli School of Business, said, it’s not a green light or a red light. It is simply a platform. No one says it’s a better skirt than this; were just saying, this skirt was produced that way, with these certifications. According to Cara Smyth, Managing Director and Global Head of Sustainable Development for the Accentures Retail industrial groupEvery dollar is like a vote. The more consumers make their purchasing decisions on information about environmental and social issues, the more the industry reacts. Driven by consumer habits Since sustainability comes at a price, the information provided by the Impact Index will provide consumers with more information about choosing sustainable brands. We think this will be a game changer, says LaRhea Pepper, CEO of Textile Exchange, one of the independent non-profit organizations participating in the Impact Index. We hope, as consumers understand the value, that they will begin to support the value, rather than the cheapest price. While the label is being developed as a digital representation of each product’s ESG credentials, the initiative will also target consumer labels, with the aim of shifting consumers’ buying habits towards original products. responsible, despite the cost to the consumer. Zambrelli expressed the importance of nonprofits in the development of the platform, as companies have come under fire for deciding on their own sustainability benchmarks. Without brands and retailers, this was going nowhere. We all know that an NGO without the intervening industry is a beautiful organization that says wonderful things, but unfortunately never gets the platform to disseminate that information, Zambrelli says. For more information on sustainability, see the latest issue of Sustainability magazine.

