Scrubs, but make it fashionable

In a recent Nurse Alice podcast interview, Nurse Alice sat down to talk with Neela Sethi Young, MD, 44, wife, mother of two, pediatrician and co-founder of Jaanuu scrubs, which is the only physician-founded and run scrub brand in the healthcare apparel industry. (They’re also incredibly comfortable and functional for nurses of all sizes, as tested by real nurses for Nurse.org!)

The name, Jaanuu, is the Hindu word for life and pays homage to Dr Neelas’ family as a first generation Indian family with immigrant parents. (My parents called us my jaanuus, Dr Neela said, in a heart-melting moment.)

And just like that inspiring post, the rest of Nurse Alice’s conversation with Dr Neela was inspiring, on-trend (obviously), and one that shed an inspiring light on the future of women in all areas of health. , healthcare professionals providing clothing care. . Here’s what the two discussed.

I saw a need for more

Dr Neela told nurse Alice that she first decided to start her business, Jaanuu scrubsbecause she saw a gap in the way women were included in the health arena.

I started the business because there was a space for it, she said. I was a young woman, felt under-represented in the medical community and felt there was a need for more.

Dr Neela actually started the business with her brother, Sean Sethi (a fact that Nurse Alice found particularly amusing, as those of us with brothers can attest!) And she explained that one much of the inspiration for the business came from their mother, who moved to the United States from India.

My biggest role model and idol for all things fashion is my mom, explained Dr Neela. She came from a place where women did not really have the capacity to express themselves. However, when she moved to the United States in the ’70s, Dr Neela said her mother simply jumped into fashion culture at the time, with everything from wedge heels to leopard print dresses. . Her mother also encouraged her children to experiment with fashion, allowing them to express themselves with the clothes they wore and have fun shopping for unique clothes in vintage stores.

Fashion has been a huge part of my life since I was a kid, added Dr Neela. And that was kind of the start for me, at a very young age, to see how fashion can be so empowering for people and can really bring people together.

Sex and the city, scrub style

Dr Neela brought this love of fashion to the hospital floors. Telling nurse Alice that she always had a love for Carrie Bradshaw’s fashion sense on Sex and the City, a show that saw her complete her undergraduate and medical education, give her her first pair of completely unisex scrubs straight from a vending machine was extremely offensive. .

It was so humiliating for me, added Dr Neela. Thinking that I was here to bring joy and take care of people and that at that point I felt so small and so weak … I didn’t think that was right.

The doctor immediately began to think about ways to make her own scrubs, and luckily for her, she had a best friend who was also a dressmaker. Her friend created a pair of custom scrubs for her with a giant N monogram across the chest, just like Carrie Bradshaw with the giant flower – and before she knew it, Dr Neela was being talked about in the hallways of the hospital.

I knew right away that there was something there because I was getting pulled over in the hallways, you know, once or twice a day and people would ask me, where do you find them? she remembered. And I thought, okay, that’s something.

Better scrubs = better care

Nurse Alice and Dr Neela discussed how, while it may seem like a small thing, having well-made scrubs that look and feel good makes a difference, especially for healthcare providers to whom we are constantly told not to worry about themselves. But the truth is, taking care of others starts with taking care of yourself.

It’s actually proven time and time again, Dr Neela said. If you feel empowered and confident in your appearance, you will actually have a better day. you are going to give better care and that energy.

Give me a cute set of scrubs and a cute pair of tennies and a well-fitting white coat and I’m ready to take on the world, she added.

Plus, of course, Jaanuus scrubs are not only trendy and designed to fit well, but they are also functional for the healthcare professionals who wear them. For example, Dr Neela explained how she made sure all scrub lines are moisture wicking, antimicrobial and wrinkle resistant. Because no one has time to iron their scrubs in the morning, let’s be honest, she laughed.

The fact that Dr Neela is still actively working as a doctor also helps ensure that the scrubs are designed for working healthcare professionals. She knows the key details, like where the stethoscopes are, which penlight pocket is in, and how the pockets must be the size of an iPhone.

Empower entrepreneurs

Dr Neela and Nurse Alice also discussed some of the challenges Dr Neela faced in adding a business owner and entrepreneur to her resume.

I always joke with my daughter, who is 12, and I say, haters will hate, Dr Neela laughed. And they are … but I really try to put negative thoughts and negative people on the mute.

She also noted how she uses the family history of her parents who immigrated to America as a great example of the power of hard work and self-confidence. Her mother barely spoke the language and became a kindergarten teacher for almost 30 years while her father came to the country with $ 10 and a greyhound bus ticket and enrolled in college.

They never questioned themselves, she said. And I use that as a springboard to empower myself. I have spent the past two decades surrounding myself with people who are like me, who think big, who have power and who want more.

Dr Neela also praised and acknowledged his brother, the company’s co-founder, noting that none of this would be possible without him. He got an MBA and was well acquainted with the world of finance, while looking for a job that would give him more to the world. He was the catalyst that made this happen, she said. I couldn’t be here without him.

To give life

As we mentioned, the company name Dr. Neelas, Jaanuu, comes from the Hindu name for life, and she explained how she chose not only to structure her business in such a way as to bring nurses and nurses to life. healthcare professionals in a practical way. , but also literally. Its meant to honor and celebrate those who put everyone before themselves.

Our mission is to help healthcare professionals live their best lives, and also to breathe life into the sick and underserved and to try to make life to maximize life, because we all know and I think, especially in the medical community, we do not have much time on this planet. And how many misdiagnoses have we seen? And how many premature deaths have we seen and how many traumas have we experienced where we realize how precious life is? So that was kind of our way of saying, let’s try to live our best life and help each other live our best life. And this is really where it comes to empowering the health professional.

Because of this, and after suffering from her own mental health issues as a healthcare professional, Jaanuu also incorporates more self-care and a candid talk about mental health. Of conversations on their social networks (night shift who never gets party food, she sees you) to sharing mental health care tips to an upcoming loungewear line (more rest!), Jaanuu is dedicated to becoming an advocate health professionals to take care of their mental health.

I feel like I have a personal mission to use my voice, not only to make people feel good, but to take care of themselves from the inside out and really show the world that we don’t have it. been taken care of. And people took medical professionals for granted, especially nurses.

Do it right and watch it do it right

In the end, with their line and their advocacy in mental health, Jaanuu’s goal is both to empower and equip health professionals inside and outside the hospital. Nurses can do so much good for the world, and thanks to Jaanuus scrubs, they can also look good while doing it – and feel good learning to take care of themselves as well as taking care of their patients. .

And Dr Neela encouraged nurses and future nurses around the world to use her post as inspiration to pursue their own dreams.

Whether you are a nursing student or a nurse or dreaming of becoming a medical professional, your dreams are yours, she said. If you have that negative voice, push it. Believe in and empower yourself because if someone had told me at the youngster when I took these scrubs out of a vending machine that I would have a whole range of scrubs with men’s sizes and up and we would be all about performing and fighting mental health issues and going through a global pandemic, I never would have believed.

But here I am.

If you have any idea for Jaanuu, whether this is a way to help nurses cope better with mental health initiatives, Dr Neela also made a special note to encourage nurses to contact the company on social media or send him a DM on Instagram. All messages are read and she says they value all entries.