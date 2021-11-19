Become an e-girl The Badger Herald





What first comes to your mind when you think of the “e-girl” or “e-boy” aesthetic? For me, the word that immediately comes to the fore is TikTok. Scrolling through the hugely popular social networking platform is actually the first time I’ve come across the phrase e-boy or e-girl. E-boys, in my opinion, are idols of the TikTok influencers who continually post videos of thirst traps dressed in gothic, indie, or pop-punk outfits. Names like Jaden Hossler, Vinny Hacker and Chase Hudson better known as Lil Huddy perfectly represent this. After much research, I discovered that the e-girl or e-boy aesthetic was not something that came from TikTok but rather a fashion subculture that has been around for a decade. The E stands for electronic, unlike what I initially thought it meant emo. TikTok star Addison Rae creates drama with ‘Obessed’Second most followed TikTok star Addison Rae released a new single Obsessed on Friday March 19. Read… The e-girl is more of an aesthetic or an idea than a real style ensemble for an individual, which means you probably aren’t going to meet a full e-girl on the street. It’s more of an online presence or a way of being than a real style. Nonetheless, I’ve done my best to recreate a stereotypical modern e-girl look so you don’t have to. After aimlessly browsing TikTok and reading articles on the history of the e-girl aesthetic, I came to imagine what style attributes make up an e-girl. There isn’t just one way to create an e-girl look, but rather an overall combination of cosplay, skate and hip-hop, goth, anime, and pop-punk styles. However, having colored hair is somewhat essential. Spring fashion trends that won’t break the bankI’ll be honest feeding my bubble tea and customizable salad addictions costs more money than I would like Read… Lucky for me, I have a lavender purple wig from my Halloween costume stored in my closet. I styled the wig with two mini braids on either side of my head. For the outfit, I paired black fishnet stockings under a high waisted black leather mini skirt and a purple and white striped cropped top. I accessorized with silver chain choker necklaces and a few silver staple rings, in addition to the Doc Marten combat boots. Perhaps the most difficult aspect of completing the look is the most important makeup! I turned to Dolls Kill, an alternative fashion brand that caters to young women, for inspiration. For the eye look, I kept the lavender theme with a bright purple eyeshadow and the basic e-girl chunky wing eyeliner. My makeup looked almost like a Raggedy-Ann doll with an intense hot pink blush and lots of mascara for the lower lashes. Finally, I embellished the whole with little black hearts drawn on my cheeks. Although the e-girl aesthetic is a bit out of my comfort zone, I found it fascinating to learn how this fashion subculture came about and what it represents today. Maybe TikTok isn’t that bad after all.

