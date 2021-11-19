5 takeaways from Mens Basketballs Tough Loss at DePaul on Thursday night

Next game: Lafayette 11/22/2021 | 7:00 p.m. B1G +

CHICAGO, Illinois. The Rutgers men’s basketball team suffered their heartbreaking first loss of the season at WinTrust Arena to DePaul at the last of the Gavitt Games on Thursday night.

The Blue Demons connected on their last six field goals, including four three-pointers to stop a Scarlet Knights comeback to seal the 73-70 victory.

“They made some big shots in the home stretch, and we did some big ones too,” the head coach Steve pikiell “I liked the look we got. They made some big plays. We passed a team that came in with a margin of over 25. If we could have defended without making any mistakes, that would have helped us. It gave them a huge advantage. When we got down and kept them, we did a good job. “

With just over six minutes to play as the regulatory senior playmaker Geo Baker hit a three-point shot to give RU a 54-50 lead, before DePaul started his streak in a row.

Cheeky Ron Harper Jr. had a pair of long three-runners to reduce the lead to one point before DePaul’s final possession of the game. David Jones, who led the Blue Demons with 22 points, would seal the win with two free throws as RU called out a prayer across the field after time expired.

Thursday night’s battle was a home and away game to say the least with a total of 16 lead changes as the score was tied 11 times for the domestic audience watching on Fox Sports 1.

“It’s life on the road, DePaul is good, a good bouncing team,” said Pikiell. “It’s disappointing. We didn’t block better and we fouled too many in a one-possession game. Give them credit, they worked hard and made it difficult for us. They were very aggressive. They were averaging 99 points before the start of the game. Hats off to them.

Below are four more takeaways from the Thursday Night Thriller at Wintrust Arena:

A game won on the free throw line

The revealing statistic for Thursday was the differential in free throws attempted by the two teams.

DePaul made 27 more free throws than the Scarlet Knights. The Blue Demons tried 33 and RU six. Rutgers committed 21 personal faults in the game and DePaul committed only 13.

DePaul shot an 18 of 33 clip from the free throw line and Pikiell cited DePaul’s offensive rebounds after the missed shots as a missed opportunity in his post-game press conference.

“’You can’t defend the free throw line,” Pikiell said. “We have made too much of a mistake. When you’re on the road, when you have this disparity, I was disappointed that we didn’t bounce back from the failed free throws. You have to make up a lot of points when you put a team on the foul line. We have to do a better job of bouncing back without making any mistakes. “

The Scarlet Knights passed the Blue Demons 39-36, a top priority for Pikiell heading into the first road game of the season.

New double-double for Harper Jr., great performance from Geo

Harper Jr. made his fourth double-double of the season Thursday night. The senior had never had four consecutive double-doubles in his career with the Scarlet Knights. Harper shot 50 percent from the field (6-12) as well as three points (4-8) and tallied 11 rebounds overall.

The forward ran into trouble throughout the game and Pikiell did his best to keep Harper Jr. on the pitch for almost 33 minutes of play.

Baker continues to be a “big hitmaker” at the start of the 2021-22 season. In several highlights throughout the game, the senior created his own shot and converted with the balance he showed on Tuesday night against NJIT at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

Baker scored 15 points on 6 of 12 shots and appeared to hit each of his three long-range shots on the night in important moments for the Scarlet Knights.

Baker continued to show his ability to play with six assists.

This marks his most assists in a non-conference game since his six dishes against Bryant in November 2019.

Depth and bench production for RU

Rutgers had five players with over nine points scored in the game.

Departure guard Paul Mulcahy had his best shooting game of the season with nine points (4-9). Mulcahy protected the ball overnight with a turnover and added two assists and five rebounds.

“Paul is doing a lot of good things for us,” Pikiell said. “He did a good job keeping the ball live, he gave us a huge effort. We needed that and his maturity on the pitch. We put in a good effort, that’s just one of the these games it boils down to the little things. “

The Scarlet Knights were able to share the rock throughout the game and had 17 assists as a team compared to DePaul’s nine dishes.

Center Clifford Omoruyi had 10 points overnight and continued to flash with emphatic dunks. In two consecutive games, Omoruyi really got back on his feet in the second half. Pikiell said after the match that he wanted “Big Cliff” to learn from Thursday’s film as he continues to develop as one of RU’s most dominant forces in painting.

The Scarlet Knights bench continued to be a force for the team in the loss.

The second RU unit dominated DePaul’s saves 17-8. Cheeky Aundre Hyatt added nine points, including a whopping three-point basket to tie the game at the end of the second half. Cheeky Mawot Mag played well early in nearly eight minutes with three assists, a basket and two rebounds.

First-year student Jaden jones knocked down another long ball in the corner the first time he touched the ball in the first half. Graduate transfer Ralph Gonzales-Agee continues to work in the rotation with three offensive rebounds and a basketball in 14 minutes for Pikiell.

DePaul’s top performers

Jones led the way for the Blue Demons shooting 6 of 12 from the field and an impressive long distance of 4 of 6. He added five boards, a pair of assists and a steal in the game.

Guard Javon Freeman-Liberty played all 40 minutes and added 19 points on (6-17) shots from the field. He was all over the field for DePaul with nine rebounds and three interceptions.

Guard Philmon Gebrewhit scored 11 points and forward Brandon Johnson added nine points.

The Blue Demons’ timely shots in the final five minutes of the game proved to be the key to victory on their home turf. DePaul shot 13 of 22 from the field and 6 of 11 from downtown in the second half.

The Blue Demons played a seven-man rotation, with four of their starters playing for more than 33 minutes. The Scarlet Knights and DePaul each had exactly 11 total turnovers, 14 quick break points and even 28 points in the paint.

Following:

Pikiell is looking for his team to learn from the first loss of the season as they will have the weekend to rest and prepare for another game at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Monday night against Lafayette (0-3).

“It’s tough to play on the road,” said Pikiell. “We’ll have to play better. It’s my job to make sure we do that.”