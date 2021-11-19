Dada Group discussed Shop Now as a growth engine for fashion categories at CCFA summit





SHANGHAI, November 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), the leading retail and on-demand delivery platform in China, was invited to participate in the 2021 China Retail and Fashion Consumption Development Summit hosted by Chain of stores in China & Franchise Association (CCFA) in Shanghai. Jiawei Zhang, General Manager of the Fashion Sector at JDDJ, delivered a keynote titled “Building On-Demand Retail Infrastructure and Seizing Growth Opportunities for the Fashion Category”, and shared Dada’s new measures and industry information at the event. Jiawei Zhang shared Dada Group metrics and industry insights at CCFA China Fashion Retail Summit “As JD and Dada jointly launched the ‘Buy Now’ service in October, JDDJ will benefit from more supports such as online traffic and see new growth opportunities in the fashion industry,” said Jiawei Zhang. After years of development, the Dada group has strengths and experience in omnichannel, digitization and order fulfillment. She has forged close partnerships with brand owners in the apparel, cosmetics, home furnishings, pet and other fashion industries. Shop Now will enable more brand owners and retailers to promote the digital upgrade of the fashion retail market. At the same time, the Dada Group’s digital business intermediary platform is a key component in helping brand owners improve their business growth and digital capabilities. The Dada Haibo system has cooperated with more than 120 retailers and adopted by more than 4,300 physical stores, helping them to reduce costs and improve the efficiency of omnichannel operations. Through omnichannel operations, digital empowerment and enhanced marketing, JDDJ has created a series of omnichannel and digitalization benchmarks in partnership with fashion brands. In the field of clothing, JDDJ has cooperated with many well-known brands such as Skechers, Qiaodan Sports, Xtep, 361, New-Era and OCE. For cosmetics brands, the platform maintains in-depth cooperation with Sephora, Watsons, Gialen, Innisfree, THE COLORIST, WOW COLOR and Perfect Diary. In furniture, she has established relationships with Supor, Miaojie, MARYYA, Canon and MINISO. Regarding pets, JDDJ has entered into cooperation with Favor Pets and New Ruipeng Group to cover first and second tier cities. The story continues About the Dada group Dada Group is a leading local on-demand retail and delivery platform in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China’s largest on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and shippers. individuals from various sectors and product categories. The Company’s two platforms are interconnected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables an enhanced delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform with its easily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast on-demand delivery order volume of the JDDJ platform increases the order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In june 2020, the Dada group began trading on the global Nasdaq market, under the ticker symbol “DADA”. Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dada-group-discussed-shop-now-as-growth-driver-for-fashion-categories-at-ccfa-summit-301428816.html SOURCE Dada Group

