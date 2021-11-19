Love Island star Tayla Damir wears cutout dress at Melbourne Fashion Week | Photo





All eyes were on former reality TV star and WAG Tayla Damir at Melbourne Fashion Week as she flaunted her toned physique in an incredible outfit.

All eyes were on AFL WAG Tayla Damir at Melbourne Fashion Week Thursday. The 24-year-old attended the event in a “stunning” cutout black dress that flaunted her toned physique. The long fitted dress showcased her bare shoulders and offered a hint of cleavage, with the AFL WAG completing the look with her hair slicked back into a ponytail. She kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for a simple black and silver clutch and bright green strappy stilettos for a pop of color. Tayla, who is engaged to Richmond player Nathan Broad, shared snaps of her outfit with her half a million followers on Instagram. “Love seeing more of Melbourne during @melbfashionweek. Tonight it’s all about food and fashion, my two favorite things,” she captioned the post. He has since recorded over 11,000 “likes” and a deluge of comments from followers, including model and former Miss Universe Australia Francesca Hung. “That outfit,” Francesca wrote, alongside a fiery emoji. ” She is incredible. Effortlessly beautiful, ”wrote another follower, while others described the look as“ breathtaking ”and“ elegant ”. This is not the first time that the former Island of love Reality TV star turned heads at a major event. At this year’s Melbourne Cup, the VRC Ambassador wore a stunning backless dress that again let her bare shoulders shine. The outfit featured a bronze print which she paired with a metallic helmet. She also had matching diamond earrings and ring, writing on Instagram: “It’s all in the details.” Tayla announced her engagement to Nathan, 28, in June this year, when the AFL player proposed to their home in Melbourne. The 24-year-old described Nathan as her “forever love” as she showed off her diamond ring in an Instagram post at the time. “Covid ruined the foreground but that was never going to stop me from proposing to my best friend,” Nathan revealed on his Instagram. “I knew these cameras would come in handy someday. I love you forever, Tay. Tayla shared footage of the moment Nathan proposed on their porch which was recorded on their home CCTV system. The couple had been dating for over a year before Nathan got on his knees. However, before they start planning their wedding, the couple wait to be reunited with their family. “We are just hoping to return to Perth eventually to celebrate with our family. We haven’t been able to do that yet, so we look forward to it, ”Tayla told the Daily mail earlier this month. “We just wait until everything is back to normal and then we’ll lock something down later. “ As for her wedding dress, Tayla admitted that she didn’t know what she wanted yet. “I had it all fashionable, but a wedding dress, I never thought about it,” she told the publication. Read related topics: Melbourne

