Asos and H&M clean up fast-fashion’s not-so-circular reputation – Sourcing Journal

Competitors or collaborators?

There is a movement happening within the denim industry in which companies are sharing their secrets of success in order to bring about positive change at scale, whether through an open source formula for everything. world’s first Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold denim fabric, as in the case of G-Star Raw, or by partnering with a competitor to create collections of co-produced fabrics and apparel, as Soorty and Isko did in July .

The latest to share its findings is UK-based online retailer Asos, which on Tuesday launched a circular design guide in collaboration with long-time sustainability partner Center for Sustainable Fashion (CSF), a division of London College of Fashion, while H&M has come out with its own circular innovation to be open-source on the go.

The book, available in a 22-page interactive and non-interactive 112-page format, teaches others, including Asos’ fast-fashion competitors, how to design for the circular economy. According to Simon Platts, chief purchasing officer of Asos, helping others demystify circularity is key to having a lasting impact.

“Launching this guide with CSF means we can help accelerate the transition to circular design across the fashion industry, [which is] essential to achieve the sustainability we all want, ”he said. “This in-depth, accessible and easy-to-use resource should prove invaluable to other brands, designers and students looking to implement circular design in practice and marks the next step in our journey to be more circular across the world. fashion with integrity. ”

The Asos Circular Design Guide provides detailed information on circular design strategies and materials, as well as recycling technologies currently on the market. Developed in consultation with CSF and with the contribution of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, it covers the brand’s nine circular design strategies: innovative materials, recycled materials, minimized waste, zero waste, upcycling, sustainability, versatility, mono-materiality and dismantling .

The duo’s partnership dates back to 2018, when Asos piloted a circular design training program with the London College of Fashion. As part of the program, 15 members of the Asos design team conducted a series of half-day workshops, discussions and walk-in sessions to develop concepts, case studies and real applications of circular principles with CSF researchers. The program was then rolled out continuously to the rest of Asos staff.

In 2020, the company launched its first circular collection in partnership with CSF, a 29-piece collection made according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s three principles of a circular economy, which include reducing waste and pollution, maintaining products and materials in use and regenerating natural systems. Each garment in the collection included a QR code that consumers could scan to learn more about Asos’ circular design principles and how their purchase was made.

The CSF was one of many industry groups encouraging collective ingenuity at the recent 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26, in Glasgow earlier this month. The groups called on world leaders to address the climate crisis and seek ways to help move from a linear economy to a circular economy.

In addition to circular design tips, the guide describes Asos’ own sustainability goals, which have become more aggressive in recent years. In September, the company updated its Fashion with Integrity program, a sustainability strategy it established in 2010, to include four key goals for 2030: Be Net Zero, Be More Circular, Be Transparent and Be Diverse. The goals include ensuring that 100% of Asos products and packaging are made from more sustainable or recycled materials by 2030, extending the use of circular design strategies to its entire product line over time. time and facilitate product recovery programs for reuse and recycling in key markets. It will launch a dedicated circular design strategy by the end of 2023.

H&M Group launches “Circulator” collection of tools and clothing

Meanwhile, the H&M Group is aiming for 100% of its products to be designed for circularity by 2025, and it is banking on the “Circulator” tool designed in-house to achieve this goal.

“We need to transform the way we design and manufacture our products in order to achieve our ambitious circular and climate goals,” said Helena Helmersson, CEO of the H&M Group, who will eventually share the tool with external brands. “We also recognize the need to accelerate industry transformation and the Circulator tool will support both. Collaboration is the only way forward and we want to show leadership in the transition to circular fashion. “

Launched this fall, the downloadable Circulator guide defines what a circular design process is and features a four-step process: Know Your Customer, Define Your Product Goal Category, Choose Your Materials, and Select Your Design Strategies. —To steer product teams towards a smarter approach. the decisions. The H&M, Arket, Monki and Weekday case studies provide examples of products designed for circularity.

The second component of the Circulator, a digital scoring tool, will be informed by feedback and hands-on learnings from the guide’s initial launch phase, and piloted with partners such as PVH Corp. and Asos.

The tool scores all the components of a garment, from materials to fabric treatments, based on their environmental impact, durability and recyclability. The total circular product score of the finished product indicates where it can be changed to become even more circular.

“To enable real change in the industry, we need to collaborate and work together on innovative solutions,” said Sarah Hayes, business expert for circularity at H&M Group, who recently signed the 2025 Recycled Polyester Challenge, a project which aims to increase the global percentage of recycled polyester to 45 percent. “We feel the sense of urgency facing our industry as a whole, and we want to learn together to accelerate the industry’s transition to a circular economy. We prioritize progress to perfection. We know we don’t have all the answers, but we’ll learn as we go and it’s time to put words into action.

H&M is already making good use of the Circulator by launching the “Circular Design Story” collection designed for sharing, repairing and recycling. Available in select stores and online December 9, the collection’s garments are designed for versatile versatility, with blazers acting as dresses, straps that change the fit of shirts or coats, and adjustable zippers that expand the fit. pants and a ball gown consisting of a top and skirt. Polka dots, bows, ruffles, stitching and jacquard all feature in the collection, according to Inside H&M, the retailer’s digital magazine.

Fabrics in the collection include Repreve Our Ocean fibers from bottles collected from global waterways, as well as Resortecs, a soluble sewing thread that ties up sequins and beads and allows clothes to be easily taken apart and recycled at the end of their life.

Other innovations in the collection include Vegea, a vegan material partly made from skins, stems and grape seeds discarded during wine making and made into an alternative to leather, and Cycora from Ambercycle, a fabric made from old clothing and end-of-life textile waste. .

To create the collection, H&M’s design team worked with stylist and creative director Ib Kamara, who designed the campaign photographed by photographer Rafael Pavarotti.

“I was proud to work with H&M on a collection so committed to circularity and positive change, while embracing style, vibrant colors and a perfect fit,” said Kamara.

The “Circular Design Story” is the fourth in H & M’s series of innovation stories dedicated to promoting more sustainable materials, technologies and production processes.

The first, “Science Story”, championed cutting edge sustainable materials. The second, “Color Story”, prioritized more sustainable ways of working with color. The third, “Co-Exist Story”, focused on animal-friendly fashion and alternatives to animal-based textiles.

Sustainable collections are becoming a more important part of H & M’s overall business model. In 2020, 64.5% of materials purchased for company-wide products met the retailer’s definition for sustainably sourced materials. But it aims to reach 100% by 2030 at the latest. And earlier this month, H&M announced plans to reduce its carbon footprint by 56% by 2030 compared to 2019.

Global Change Award winner Circular.fashion accompanied H&M on their journey, which helped develop the Circulator.

“We have contributed to the development of the Circulator with our experience of circular design and recycling projects, as well as information from our developed tools and frameworks such as our circular design criteria and our rating and we are excited about this exchange, amplifying the ‘everyone’s expertise, experiences and tools to achieve a common industry consensus on product circularity, actionable solutions and leverage collaborative impact, ”said Jonna Haeggblom, Circular Design Strategy Manager at Circular .fashion.