Kevin Diaz sends UCLA men’s football to the round of 16 with golden goal against UCSB

Within moments of the last three whistles, it looked like the Bruins’ first dance in three years was going to be cut short the same as last time.

But while the 2018 squad couldn’t get over a 1-0 deficit late, the 2021 squad did what they had been doing all season by closing a close game at home.

UCLA men’s football (11-6-1, 5-4-1 Pac-12) dug a hole late in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday night, claiming a 2-1 victory in overtime against UC Santa Barbara (12-5-4, 6-1-2 Grand Ouest). The Bruins led 1-0 for most of the second half, conceding a 54th-minute goal that put them back to the wall at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, where Gaucho fans were often louder than their own supporters. .

Senior forward Kevin Diaz would be crowned the hero when the game came out, however, as his close range goal in the second overtime sent UCLA into the next round.

As fast as Diaz had to run down the left wing to get in position for the pass from red-shirted first-year forward Jose Contell, he shifted gears when he turned to the Bruins bench. and the local crowd. Diaz’s teammates chased him down as he leapt through the air, invading him from the sidelines to end the night.

The Bruins wouldn’t have come this far if it hadn’t been for Contell’s equalizer at the end of regulation time.

UCLA had plenty of opportunities to level things up, but each failed in one way or another – Contell saw his shot blocked in the 55th test for first-year midfielder Tucker Lepley was missed in the 66th, then UC Santa Barbara goaltender Leroy Zeller made three saves in 16 seconds to keep the Bruins off the board in the 74th.

Four shots later, Contell was finally successful, scoring midway through the 86th minute on assists from first-year defender Pietro Grassi and first-year forward Aaron Edwards.

Lepley nearly ended things in rule 60 seconds later, only for Zeller to recover his fifth save of the night and send things into overtime.

UCLA didn’t manage a single shot on goal in the first half, then sent a barrage of 12 shots at Zeller, six of which ended up on goal in the second half. That all-out attack continued into overtime, forcing Zeller to make another save in the first extra period before finally finishing UC Santa Barbara in the 102nd minute.

As Zeller faced a flurry of shots throughout the second half, first-year goalkeeper Nate Crockford had to withstand a constant attack from Gaucho from start to finish. Crockford made one save in every half and then kept the Bruins alive with saves every overtime.

A large majority of the players who contributed on the UCLA side were freshmen – Contell, Lepley, Grassi, Edwards and the Crockford chief among them.

But when it came to the biggest moment of the night, veteran Diaz stepped up and sealed the victory, sending the Bruins to the round of 16 for the first time since 2016. In the coach’s opener of the playoffs Ryan Jorden since arriving at Westwood to replace Jorge Salcedo in 2019, he has climbed onto the shoulders of his players in the victory.

Before going their separate ways for the night, the Bruins curled up on the field, some shirtless and all smiling from ear to ear, to lead a song – “Family of three: one, two, three, family!”

UCLA will now head east to Durham, NC, to face seeded number 7 Duke on Sunday, with that game set to start at 10 a.m. The Bruins are 2-3-1 away this season.

