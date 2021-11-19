Fashion
Kevin Diaz sends UCLA men’s football to the round of 16 with golden goal against UCSB
Within moments of the last three whistles, it looked like the Bruins’ first dance in three years was going to be cut short the same as last time.
But while the 2018 squad couldn’t get over a 1-0 deficit late, the 2021 squad did what they had been doing all season by closing a close game at home.
UCLA men’s football (11-6-1, 5-4-1 Pac-12) dug a hole late in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday night, claiming a 2-1 victory in overtime against UC Santa Barbara (12-5-4, 6-1-2 Grand Ouest). The Bruins led 1-0 for most of the second half, conceding a 54th-minute goal that put them back to the wall at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, where Gaucho fans were often louder than their own supporters. .
Senior forward Kevin Diaz would be crowned the hero when the game came out, however, as his close range goal in the second overtime sent UCLA into the next round.
As fast as Diaz had to run down the left wing to get in position for the pass from red-shirted first-year forward Jose Contell, he shifted gears when he turned to the Bruins bench. and the local crowd. Diaz’s teammates chased him down as he leapt through the air, invading him from the sidelines to end the night.
The Bruins wouldn’t have come this far if it hadn’t been for Contell’s equalizer at the end of regulation time.
UCLA had plenty of opportunities to level things up, but each failed in one way or another – Contell saw his shot blocked in the 55th test for first-year midfielder Tucker Lepley was missed in the 66th, then UC Santa Barbara goaltender Leroy Zeller made three saves in 16 seconds to keep the Bruins off the board in the 74th.
Four shots later, Contell was finally successful, scoring midway through the 86th minute on assists from first-year defender Pietro Grassi and first-year forward Aaron Edwards.
Lepley nearly ended things in rule 60 seconds later, only for Zeller to recover his fifth save of the night and send things into overtime.
UCLA didn’t manage a single shot on goal in the first half, then sent a barrage of 12 shots at Zeller, six of which ended up on goal in the second half. That all-out attack continued into overtime, forcing Zeller to make another save in the first extra period before finally finishing UC Santa Barbara in the 102nd minute.
As Zeller faced a flurry of shots throughout the second half, first-year goalkeeper Nate Crockford had to withstand a constant attack from Gaucho from start to finish. Crockford made one save in every half and then kept the Bruins alive with saves every overtime.
A large majority of the players who contributed on the UCLA side were freshmen – Contell, Lepley, Grassi, Edwards and the Crockford chief among them.
But when it came to the biggest moment of the night, veteran Diaz stepped up and sealed the victory, sending the Bruins to the round of 16 for the first time since 2016. In the coach’s opener of the playoffs Ryan Jorden since arriving at Westwood to replace Jorge Salcedo in 2019, he has climbed onto the shoulders of his players in the victory.
Before going their separate ways for the night, the Bruins curled up on the field, some shirtless and all smiling from ear to ear, to lead a song – “Family of three: one, two, three, family!”
UCLA will now head east to Durham, NC, to face seeded number 7 Duke on Sunday, with that game set to start at 10 a.m. The Bruins are 2-3-1 away this season.
Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow all the Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like all the Bruins on Facebook at @ SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on Youtube
Read more stories from UCLA: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more articles on UCLA Olympic sports: UCLA Olympic Sports on Sports Illustrated
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/ucla/olympic-sports/kevin-diaz-sends-ucla-mens-soccer-into-round-of-32-with-golden-goal-vs-ucsb
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected].exbulletin.com