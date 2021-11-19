Vanessa Hudgens has legs for days in a busty purple cocktail dress on her way to the Today show

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her sensational legs as she stepped out in New York on Thursday for the media tour.

The 32-year-old actress is currently shooting two films – The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star and Tick, Tick … BOOM !.

The beauty demonstrated her good faith as a fashionista with the stylish cocktail outfit she selected for her latest Today show the appearance.

Vanessa was seen arriving at the studio wearing a pale purple cocktail dress that accentuated her cleavage.

The High School Musical alum expertly balanced out on a pair of nude pumps and refined her unmistakable features with makeup.

She fought off the fall chill with a comfy looking navy coat – but swept it off once she sat down to promote her work on the Today show.

Vanessa has been starring in the Princess Switch franchise on Netflix since its debut and playing three characters in the new movie.

Meanwhile, Tic, Tic … BOOM! sees her return to musicals in an adaptation of a first play by the late Jonathan Larson of Rent Fame.

Hamilton impresario Lin-Manuel Miranda directed the new film adaptation starring Andrew Garfield opposite Vanessa.

Vanessa called Lin ‘the most humble person I know. I mean he comes to the set with such energy and such a positive attitude and he makes everyone feel so seen.

She added, “Like, you feel so safe. And I think it’s a choice we can all make to really see each other. And so I tell myself, I take this.

As for her personal life, Vanessa is currently involved with MLB idol Cole Tucker with whom she recently enjoyed a couple trip to Antigua.

Vanessa and her beautiful sizzle have been linked since late 2020 but only became official on Instagram this Valentine’s Day.

That month Cole, who plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates, was at Spring Training where he told the media he loved Vanessa, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

A few months later, Vanessa revealed to Entertainment tonightthat in true pandemic style, she and Cole were first featured on Zoom.

“Me and Cole met in a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes, ”said Vanessa, who rose to fame in High School Musical.

“He’s just kinda perfect for me. I am [happy]. I am really. I think it’s also very important to be grateful for everything you have in life, ”she said.

“I made it a priority, and I feel like it makes even more magic,” added the Spring Breakers actress.

