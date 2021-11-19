How The Adapted Screenplay’s Oscar Race Became So Fascinating





Adapting an important book to the screen can be a shortcut to Oscar buzz, but it is never a guarantee of success; for each Call me by your name there are so many, so many Angelas Ashes. But this fall brings an exceptionally competitive set of adaptations, many of which are written by their directors and brought to life by the kind of star power that very few screenwriters can claim. So how can you even compare the feat of Denis Villeneuve adapt the mammoth Dune To Maggie Gyllenhaal recreate in a complex way Helene Ferrantes The lost girl, Where Rébecca Room pick up the almost 100 years Who passed? Well, that’s for the voters of the Academy to decide. At the moment, we can have fun and talk about all of them. In this week Little golden men Podcast, David Canfield, Rebecca Ford, Richard Lawson, and Katey rich dive into the races of adapted and original scenarios, which present themselves well now than last minute films like Aaron Sorkins Being the Ricardos and Adam mckays Do not seek are finally screening. But a category historically favorable to eccentric indies that don’t land other nominations could also be a place to put down roots for underdogs like Zola and The Green Knight. Elsewhere on the show, the group discusses early reactions to Being the Ricardos and the very successful first AFIs of Tic, TickBoom !, King Richard, and Swan song. They also plan, of course, to formally adopt Kirsten dunstThat’s the code word for rewards, because who wouldn’t want to call this shrimp podcast? The episode ends with two interviews. First, David Canfield talks to Kodi Smit McPheewho participated in a blitz promotional campaign for The power of the dog, and looks set to score his first nomination at the age of 25, having already acted on screen for more than half of his life. Then Katey Rich talks with Jeymes Samuel, who was on a promotional blitz for his directorial debut The more they fall, a project in the making for more than a decade which, as Samuel says, is not yet finished. Listen to the episode above and find Little golden men on Apple Podcasts or wherever else you get your podcasts. You can also sign up to text with us at Sub textWe would love to hear from you. More great stories from Vanity Show 2022 Oscars favorites and underdogs

