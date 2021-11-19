Coronation Street’s Helen Flanagan wowed with her leopard-print low-cut dress





CORONATION Street star Helen Flanagan wowed fans in a leopard-print low-cut dress as she enjoyed a night out on the town. The actress from the soap opera was stunned in her bodycon babydoll-style dress as she sat at the bar of a fancy restaurant and smiled for the camera. 4 Helen posed in the bodycon dress on her Instagram Stories Credit: INSTAGRAM 4 The star revealed that she collaborated with Primark on the pictures Credit: INSTAGRAM Helen, 31, who last appeared as Rosie Webster in 2018 after playing her on and off since 2000, looked glamorous in the Instagram Stories snap. She paired the leopard print little dress with minimalist gold earrings and carefully styled her blonde locks behind her ears to reveal her rosy complexion. Helen – who welcomed her third child, Charlie, in March with her fiance, ex-Celtic footballer Scott Sinclair – completed her look with glam makeup. She opted for a simple winged eyeliner and lip gloss, placing her snakeskin handbag on the bar as she struck the pose. The star was in town for an exclusive dinner hosted by clothing giant Primark to celebrate its winter collection. It comes days after insiders revealed that Helen will be leaving Corrie for good to focus on being the mother of her three children. A source said: It’s not about whether she will ever return. She has other career dreams to work on before she makes up her mind. “ She wants to focus on her three children and has other career dreams, including acting roles, which she would like to work on before deciding whether to reprise her role as Rosie. In the short term, the hiatus would be about two to three years longer, but there is no indication that it will return even after that. Helen adores Coronation Street, her character and family, but it takes an enormous amount of her time and becomes impractical. ITV left the door open for her if she ever wanted to return. Her farewell scenes which aired in 2018 saw her being interviewed by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning before flying to Japan to host a new TV show. In addition to baby boy Charlie, the actress is also a mother to two young girls – Matilda, six, and Delilah, three. 4 Helen donned the leopard print dress for her night out Credit: Splash 4 Helen is a mother of three, baby Charlie and daughters Matlida and Delilah Credit: Instagram Helen Flanagan reveals she’s already putting her kids in party clothes more than SEVEN WEEKS before Christmas

