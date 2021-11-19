Patrizio Bertelli on Pradas Next chapter | BoF Professional, News and Insights

Milan, italy Looking at the sixth floor of the sprawling Pradas art foundation in Milan, CEO Patrizio Bertelli sees a bright future ahead of him.

While the pandemic delayed the results of a multi-year turnaround, sales quickly picked up this year. Prada is now ready to put the long restructuring behind it and welcome a new phase of growth.

Talk to The fashion business on the eve of the company’s first investor day in seven years, Bertelli presented ambitious new growth and profitability targets. It’s a strategy designed to pave the way for the 75-year-old leader’s resignation. Bertelli could hand over the reins of the business to his son Lorenzo and Miuccia Pradas in as little as 3 years.

Lorenzo has the right attitude, says his father. He just needed to get his hands on the business. The young executive gave his very first interview to BoF last year.

Prada aims to grow its sales to 4.5 billion ($ 5.1 billion) over the medium term, building on increased investment in communications, a renewed focus on young consumers and the buzz of a co- Featured Creative Director, Raf Simons, to deliver 12 to 15 percent growth per year.

It is also long-term planning. In addition to preparing for the next generation, the company has allocated a substantial budget for initiatives including acquisitions aimed at strengthening its supply chain and accelerating progress in sustainability, as well as upgrading its technology infrastructure.

Lorenzo Bertelli joined Prada in 2018 to lead a digital communications campaign, as part of the company’s race to catch up with its competitors on social media and e-commerce. It was also a way to start preparing the executive to take over. At the time, his father told reporters that young Bertelli would one day be allowed to take over the business if he so wished.

On Thursday, the two men were confused about the timing of any leadership transition. It doesn’t matter if it’s two, three or five years, the most important thing is to plan it on time, said Lorenzo Bertelli. “Her dad joked that in three years statistically there’s only a ten percent chance I’m alive, so it’s okay to think about these things. (He was exaggerating: life expectancy) average in Italy is 81 years old.) The news was first reported. by Bloomberg.

The increased influence of Lorenzo Bertellis already seems to accelerate the pace of new initiatives. He said the group plans to expand into luxury jewelry, including a major launch next year. He’s exploring earning B-Corp sustainability certification and examining marketing opportunities in the bustling (and vague) metaverse, he said.

We have a second line in the business that really grows, Patrizio Bertelli told BoF.

On the creative side, Bertelli said Miuccia Prada, co-CEO and co-creative director of the brand, 72, will continue to work for as long as she wants. While Simons’ addition to the brand’s creative direction last year has led to speculation that the star designer may be preparing to step back, the relationship between the two is growing stronger day by day. very natural.

While a clearer view of succession and a rapid improvement in numbers make Prada a less vulnerable target for a takeover, Bertelli has also taken a more open tone regarding making potential deals in the future of the company. company, saying staying independent was not the primary goal.

Retail sales for the third quarter were up 18% from pre-pandemic 2019 levels, the company said, accelerating from an 8% two-year growth rate in the first half of the year.

We will certainly end this year better than in 2019, said Bertelli. The acceleration in the second half of 2021 highlights what can be expected for 2022.

But Prada still lags behind its luxury counterparts like LVMH and Herms, which have emerged from the pandemic crisis with growth rates of up to 40%, which portends fierce competition yet to come. It remains to be seen whether the company will be able to permanently reverse the tendency of large groups to take market share from independent players.

Pradas’ turnaround has been a long journey. After a slowdown in the Chinese economy and a state crackdown on corruption, sales fell 10% in 2016, as the brand struggled to rebound even as growth resumed for large luxury conglomerates like Gucci and the owner of Balenciaga Kering or the parent company of Louis Vuitton LVMH.

Sales began to pick up in 2018 after the company reintroduced its nylon accessories and Linea Rosa sub-brand (which it had mostly ditched in favor of more high-end leather goods), bringing the iconic lines back to higher prices than before. Prada shifted its focus of merchandising from minimalist workwear to more directional and street-friendly pieces, and the digital marketing campaign overseen by Lorenzo Bertelli began to bear fruit.

Maybe we followed our mature clients a little too much, said Patrizio Bertelli. Were selling a lot more to younger generations now.

To be sure, the pandemic has slowed the recovery of brands, with Pradas sales falling 24% (in line with the overall luxury market) from $ 3.2 billion to $ 2.4 billion last year. But that pressure quickly eased. In the second half of 2020, retail sales were only 6% lower than the previous year, prompting renewed confidence in the company’s underlying attractiveness. Shares have nearly doubled since the company’s trading update last July.

Bertelli has moved forward with plans to eliminate all markdowns at main Pradas stores and reduce its exposure to discount-prone wholesalers and online retailers.

Designer Raf Simons joined the company as co-creative director alongside Ms Prada in March last year, as the coronavirus pandemic exploded across Italy, which spanned four months. strict locking.

The brand’s first shows with Simons weathered the trend of mostly forgettable online-only fashion weeks during the pandemic: its debut collection, captured by a panopticon of dozens of robotic cameras, captivated fashion audiences who is eagerly awaiting to see what the two star creators would come along, whether an audience was present or not.

In recent months, e-commerce sales have continued to accelerate even as stores reopened after coronavirus closures. In the third quarter of this year, they were five times higher than in 2019 (up 400% year-on-year). The company expects them to represent 15 percent of sales over the medium term.

Continuing to increase digital will be a big part of Pradas’ future growth, Bertelli said. The brand has increased its online communications budget by 80% since 2019 and plans to invest an additional 150 million over the next three years to modernize its technology infrastructure.

The brand hopes its technology upgrade, smart price hikes, bigger and better marketing, and continued buzz from its star creative co-directors will increase retail productivity by 30-40% in the medium term. This would allow the company to meet its rapid growth goals without the costly task of expanding its store footprint.

Young Bertelli is also leading efforts to strengthen Pradas’ sustainability credentials, an increasingly important issue for young luxury consumers. The brand set for the first time this year targets that would tackle carbon emissions throughout its supply chain, in line with the efforts of many peers.

Prada is also investing heavily in its supply chain, an area where most Italian luxury brands have lagged behind French brands like Chanel and Herms. Prada opened a 350,000 square foot manufacturing headquarters in Tuscany in 2019 and has spent more than $ 80 million on acquisitions and supply chain investments over the past two years. It has planned an additional 70 million for 2022. These investments will accelerate progress in terms of sustainable development and guarantee brands’ access to artisanal know-how at a time when many operators of luxury suppliers are reaching the end of the spectrum. retirement age.

Who will manufacture our products over the next 20 years? We need to equip ourselves, said the oldest Bertellis.

As for the company’s future in a rapidly consolidating market, Bertelli has often claimed that he and Ms. Prada have no interest in selling their controlling 81% stake in the brand.

And consolidation opportunities are rare. The executive is more interested in acquiring factories than other brands, he says, while larger competitors like Chanel and Richemont, owner of Cartier, focus on organic growth, he said. declared. In Italy, it is too late for a luxury group to emerge.

Patrizio Bertelli is not however intransigent on his position vis-à-vis future consolidation. Staying independent is not the first goal we would have in mind, he told BoF on Wednesday. Finally, you can own a smaller slice of a larger cake.

Asked about a reported meeting with the president of Kerings, François-Henri Pinault, at the end of 2019, Bertelli was shy. It’s okay to meet people who work in the same industry as you. It’s not that every time you meet it means you’re going to merge, he said.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on November 18, 2021. The updates added information about the company’s Investor Day and fixed an inaccurate caption for the Pradas Spring 2022 show image.

