Fashion
Maya Jama flaunts her amazing physique in a sexy see-through black dress
Maya Jama flaunts her amazing physique in a sexy sheer black dress to host new talent show Walk The Line created by Simon Cowell
She never hesitates to show off her incredible curves.
And Maya Jama flaunted her stunning physique in a sexy black dress to film Simon Cowell’s Walk The Line show where she is the host.
The media personality, 27, was impressed with the number of silhouettes that featured see-through sections and crisscross details.
Look good: Maya Jama flaunted her amazing physique in a sexy black dress to film Simon Cowell’s Walk The Line show where she is host
She teased a hint of her many assets in the corset-style number she wore over black underwear.
Maya slicked back her hair into a ponytail and accessorized with gold earrings while opting for glamorous makeup.
Alesha Dixon, Gary Barlow, Dawn French and Craig David have been announced as judges for ITV’s new musical game show, Walk The Line, which offers music artists the opportunity to earn life-changing money .
Exciting: Alesha Dixon, Gary Barlow, Dawn French and Craig David form the jury for Walk The Line that Maya will host and was created by Simon Cowell
They took to the studio together for the first time this month to film the show – hosted by Maya and created by Simon – which will debut later this year.
It was revealed last month that Simon, 62, had resigned from the jury for the six-part series in order to spend more time with his partner Lauren Silverman and their son Eric, seven.
Hailing the concert as a “childhood dream,” Maya said, “It was a childhood dream of mine. I remember watching shows created by Simon when I was younger, and having the opportunity to host one myself was really a pinching moment for me. ‘
She continued, “I couldn’t wait to tell everyone about it, expect first-class entertainment and truly amazing singing talent.
“Walk The Line is unlike anything I’ve worked on before and I hope everyone has as much fun watching it as we do.”
Walk The Line will see a music group earning 500,000 taking the stage to perform for the nation.
Competitors will need nerves of steel to determine whether to cash in or physically walk the line and risk everything to stay in the competition.
Walk The Line will air on ITV and ITV Hub later this year.
Exciting: Walk The Line will see a music act win 500,000 as they take the stage to perform for the nation (Pictured is confirmed judge Alesha Dixon)
