A simple diet to keep your skin healthy

Yes, we know you are more than happy to use the 10-in-one wash that promises you the world. I mean, why would you want to put in the effort when you already get everything you need from that one bottle, no ? However, the days of pretending not to care about skin care are over. Let’s face it, there were days when you said to yourself, Hmm, I wouldn’t mind having a cool moisturizer and face mask.

After all, skincare doesn’t have sex. No one is asking you to jump on the bandwagon and follow an exhaustive routine of 10 complicated steps. All you need is a simplistic skincare routine that nourishes your skin and keeps it looking healthy. It’s high time the 10-in-one wash was gone, your shelf needs an upgrade. Don’t worry, as we’ve put together a guide to everything you need to do as a little gift this International men’s day.

Purify

The most basic step of all time, you probably already do it. Cleaning your face twice a day is essential because the face tends to accumulate a lot of dirt and bacteria throughout the day. You don’t have to spend hours scrubbing for a fancy cleanser. The Daily Facial Cleanser from Cetaphil works like magic to help you get rid of any excess oil and dirt on your face. Formulated with ingredients ideal for your skin, this cleanser works effectively to minimize the appearance of large pores while ensuring that the skin’s natural hydration is intact.

Cetaphil Daily Cleanser

Your

You will likely need to add this step to your daily routine. Now that your face is perfectly clean, a toner will revitalize your skin and even balance your skin’s pH. The biotic toner PHA 3% + of Minimalist is a product that you can choose from if you are a beginner. Bursting with pre-biotics and post-biotics that strengthen the skin’s natural barrier and help maintain skin microbiome levels, this one will hydrate your skin and gently exfoliate. However, in order to allow your skin to get used to a toner, start by using it a few times a week.

Minimalist biotic toner PHA 3%

Hydrate

By moisturize, we mean that you should use an * real * moisturizer on your face, not a random bottle of cream lying around the house. It is a product that has been deemed universally necessary and rightly so. Depending on the type of moisturizer used, it can help you fight a barrage of skin care issues and give your skin a much needed dose of nourishing nutrients. The Kiehls Ultra Facial Oil-Free Gel Cream is a gel-based moisturizer perfect for helping you lock in moisture for a fresher appearance. It works in tandem with the natural oils in your skin to reduce an overly oily face.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Oil-Free Gel-Cream

Protect

Uh, did you really think we were going to forget about the sunscreen? If anything, this step is the MOST important among in all. Of course, we don’t need to tell you exactly how harmful the sun’s UV rays are to your skin. Daily use of sunscreen protects you from ALLLLL of this sun damage. SPF 50+ fluid sunscreen from Avne provides optimal sun protection with UVA and UVB protection. Our favorite part about this one is how light it is. Oh, and did we mention that it leaves no white cast at all?

Avène Fluid SPF 50+

Mask

Alright, well, well, we know you secretly appreciate a masking sesh after a long, hard day. But, it shouldn’t be a secret, right? Face masks are something that we definitely consider essential. Whatever your concern, there is a mask to help you get out of it. As the old saying goes, one mask per week helps control all the worries. Yeah yeah, we made that up, but you get the idea. The Innislibre The 2X Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask is truly a dream. It deeply cleanses, exfoliates and refreshes your skin, one mask does it all.

Super Volcanic Pore Innisfree Clay Mask

To follow @missmalinibeauty to learn more about all makeup, hair and skin care and download the Girl Tribe by MissMalini App to join our fashion and beauty community.