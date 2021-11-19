I love becoming art: Lady Gaga pushes the boundaries as a fashion shapeshifter | Fashion

There are still days before House of Gucci hits theaters, but the fashion industry may as well go ahead and hail the Ridley Scotts thriller as the most successful fashion film in a generation.

Certainly, there is no denying the fact that the actor who plays the protagonist is the axis around which everyone in fashion revolves at the moment. Without a doubt, she is the woman designers desperately want to dress.

With 12 Grammys, an Oscar and perhaps the most explosive red carpet wardrobe in history already tucked safely under the belt of her fishnets, Stefani Germanotta or Lady Gaga as she is stratospherically called is from a style icon to the most powerful woman in fashion. .

In her role as Patrizia Reggiani, Lady Gaga crafts Gucci’s world-famous monogram pattern like it has never been seen on screen before. Photography: Fabio Lovino / 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All rights reserved.

Instagram confirms it as the most visible. On Wednesday, the cover of an issue of Hollywood Reporter with Gaga on the cover received half a million likes in a matter of hours. This month, her two Vogue covers which she features in British and Italian Vogue sparked similar hysteria.

In her role as Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio Gucci’s ex-wife and socialite who in 1998 was convicted of hiring the hitman who shot her, Gaga wears a slew of fur coats and straight dresses that enhance the neckline. She also works on Gucci’s world famous monogram pattern as never seen on screen before. But few will need to spend 2 hours 38 minutes in the movies to recognize the role of the queen of pop turned Oscar nominated actress as the most important woman in fashion. They can watch the trailer instead. The two-minute teaser put the internet to the test when it aired in July and remains on YouTube’s most-watched chart.

With a wardrobe orchestrated by costume designer Janty Yates, the film captured the interest of fashion fans around the world. Fashion platform Lyst accredits an increase in searches from Gucci (up 173%) to Gaga. The bosses of Guccis, who apparently have a vested interest in the film reporting an 86% increase in revenue for the second quarter, couldn’t have asked for better publicity for their brand.

Of course, Gagas’ influence extends beyond the horsebit loafers and vintage silk scarves she wears in House of Gucci, or even a fashion brand. Shes a silver thread for a lot. After her performances at Radio City Music Hall in New York this year, searches for her iconic platform boots increased by 60% and boosted searches for Valentino, she wore a couture look on stage by 117%.

Her vegan makeup line, which is said to bring in over $ 100 million a year, is further proof of her appeal to the mass market.

Lady Gaga in Schiaparelli at the inauguration of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Photograph: Andrew Harnik / UPI / REX / Shutterstock

For Daniel Roseberry, the artistic director of Schiaparelli who was behind the loose red faille skirt and cashmere jacket Gaga wore to sing during the presidential inauguration in January, his influence was life-changing. His vision of high fashion is now the most coveted in the world, with celebrities lining up for a Roseberry creation.

She did similar wonders for Magda Butrym. The Polish designer went from relatively unknown to a fashion super force when Gaga was photographed in New York City wearing one of her figure-hugging slip dresses.

Madonna wearing the iconic Jean Paul Gaultiers conical bra on her Blonde Ambition tour in 1990. Photograph: Gie Knaeps / Getty Images

Gaga has brought many designer names to a wider audience than ever before, said Alexander Fury, fashion features director of AnOther Magazine. It’s kind of like the Madonna-Gaultier effect only Gaga, fabulously, has no loyalty and wears all kinds of different designers.

This reluctance to form alliances with a particular brand or designer is what makes her red carpet outfits so compelling. Gaga spoke with an Italian accent for almost a year while working on the film, and showed the same unwavering dedication to preparing for the press tour that came with it. She said her clothes were performance art. Admittedly, there was evidence of methodical dressing on the red carpet with Gaga composing the OTT (over-the-top) style to star as an actor at a movie premiere.

Lady Gaga at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a raw meat outfit. Photograph: BDG / Rex Specifications

The floor-sweeping Gucci dress she wore to the London premiere was underrated by Gagas standards. After all, this woman wore raw meat to the MTV Awards in 2010 and rode a horse made entirely from Chanel bags on a red carpet.

Gaga’s ability to shape shift, whether she takes on the role of Hollywood screen mermaid or her fictional male alter ego, Jo Calderone is what draws designers immensely. While the pressures of running a successful fashion brand are about carefully balancing the creative intellect with the need to sell clothes, working with Gaga provides the opportunity to run with their wildest ideas. Additionally, a collaboration with Gaga is the opportunity for a designer to bring the purest, most version of their aesthetic to a global stage.

In a filmed interview taken to accompany the new issue of Vogue, the singer describes the extreme efforts she will put in to achieve the result she wants on the red carpet. I’m not interested in fashion being functional for everyday life, she said. It’s about being functional for art. I like to become art.

This philosophy has made her dear to fashion editors who can work with her to push the boundaries like they can’t with other celebrities.

She has always been deeply involved in the creative process of building all of her famous looks, said Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogues and European editorial director. She is a true global icon.