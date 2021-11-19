Dress Show announces the launch of its Game-Fi metaverse

HO CHI MIN CITY, Vietnam, November 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The Dress Show team is proud to announce the launch of its Game-Fi platform http://nftdress.show/. Game-Fi has become another important direction in the crypto world after DeFi and NFT. The difference is that Game-Fi’s powerful “Play-to-Earn” mode makes its users super clingy, and the industry-wide possibilities and development prospects are far beyond DeFi + NFT alone. . The current leader of the Game-Fi track, Axie Infinity, has a one-day income that has repeatedly surpassed any DeFi or NFT competitor, and has captured the attention of the industry. Some investment institutions have predicted that Game-Fi will replace traditional games in the future, and its market size could exceed US $ 1 trillion.

In the crypto world, there are many seekers of fame, but high-quality projects are few and easily stand out. Experts in this wave of entrepreneurship quickly realize that Dress Shows has immense potential. Dress Show is a blockchain game focused on dress-up as a core gameplay, and with DeFi and NFT fit into an innovative and dynamic ecosystem. Compared to traditional games, their mode and ecosystem are much more exciting and advanced.

Players can get their first outfit including clothes, hats, makeup, and background images by opening a mystery box and thus generating their NFT, then they can enter the PK session. The most exciting thing is that players can click the clothing preview effect button to view their charm value in real time. Players who enter the performance state will have their charm value displayed and updated on the platform in real time and will be ranked based on the current charm value and the size of their audience. The top three players will have the opportunity to be promoted and become Internet celebrities in the Game-Fi world.

Of course, players who participate in the game can get symbolic rewards which are given by Dress Show, which is also a bonus for ecological development. Going forward, as the game-fi industry continues to break the mold and the Dress Show game continues to grow in popularity, there will be a continued influx of gamers to activate the game’s ecosystem and create virtual business value. Because Dress Show’s gameplay is unique in this area, there are no competing products, and the cost of copying is exceptionally high, as there are high technical barriers. Dress Show’s limited supply of badges, Dress Show POAP, has already been launched on the high seas. Users with early badges earn the right to participate in community governance and receive DS airdrop rewards. Buying now has vast potential for future appreciation.

Dress Show POAP https://opensea.io/collection/nft-dress-show

For the project track, Dress Show’s gameplay is closer to the preferences of female and two-dimensional game players, and the potential value of this group is exceptionally high. Mainstream game developers and blockchain gaming giants like Axie Infinity haven’t focused on this group. Thus, this vast undeveloped markup can be exploited quickly and on a large scale. In addition, the founding team of Dress Show has extensive experience and know-how in technological research and development and financial operations. Among them, founder Alvin has a master’s degree in finance from the University of Maryland, and other members of the core team are also from Internet giants. The technical prowess of the founding teams will ensure that Dress Show consistently delivers a first-class experience comparable to traditional online games, and what’s more, the innovative DeFi functionality allows ecosystem value to accumulate and enjoy.

Finally, the total number of DS tokens for Dress Show is set at 100 million and will never be exceeded and diluted. As the only currency in the game, it offers several application scenarios such as purchasing skins and equipment and other NFTs. With the support of the redemption and destruction mechanism, DS tokens will experience constant deflation, so their value will increase steadily. More importantly, DS tokens are also built with the most advanced cross-chain technology, which can support cross-chain mapping to various mainstream public blockchains. This functionality allows the circulation and intercommunication of value between ecosystems, and has unlimited potential for added value.

Dress Show A metaverse of games standing on the shoulders of giants

Over the years, video games have become one of the most frequently encountered entertainment activities in modern society, from simple pixel matrix games to today’s games with high performance comparable to virtual reality, with role-playing, strategy and electronic games. Sports, leisure and entertainment are the main categories, and a large blockchain of industrial games has already been developed.

According to the “Global Game Market Report 2021” published by Newzoo, the global game market will generate $ 175.8 billion in revenue from consumers in 2021. By 2023, the revenue of the global video game industry is expected to exceed $ 200 billion. However, traditional video games are very centralized. The benefits of blockchain technology can fill the gaps in the centralized functioning of conventional internet model sets. They can better manage the distribution of profits among different participants.

With the continued breakthroughs of blockchain technology and commercial exploration within the gaming industry, the concept of blockchain and gaming exploded last summer, attracting the attention of the capital market as well as the majority. players and industry professionals. The games, where NFT, Metaverse and DEFI are integrated, have entered a period of rapid growth. Players went from 80,000 in early April to 1.33 million in October, an average monthly increase of over 270%. At the same time, daily trading volume increased from $ 500,000 in early April to around $ 544 million in early October, an average increase of over 181 times per month. This tremendous growth has illustrated the virtually endless potential of the Game-Fi domain in the future for the community.

Based on the above success of Game-Fi, the opinion of the blockchain industry now sides with the belief that the Game-fi domain represents the most viable proposition of the blockchain financial system and is expected to replace traditional digital assets as higher potential. blockchain business model. In November, the total market value of Game-Fi projects exceeded $ 25 billion. And at the start of the month, a new record was set: Data shows that major concept-game project tokens, such as AXS, ENJ, and MANA, hit their highest payouts in the past month. 131%, 181%, 642%. Their popularity has resulted in the emergence of more high-quality Game-Fi projects, and Dress Show is one of those projects that has recently gained a lot of attention in the market.

Dress Show is the brainchild of a group of industry leaders from the blockchain and internet fields. It is a pan-entertainment social meta-universe chain game platform based on the Polygon blockchain. It uses the traditional two-dimensional dress-up game as an entry point and combines NFT into an encrypted meta-world. The innovative built-in De-Fi mechanism makes Dress Show a fair, user-friendly and sustainable gaming platform. In the game, Dress Show offers over 100 mystery boxes with matching clothes for various users. Users can randomly get various avatars, clothes and stage decorations by opening mystery boxes of different levels. When users receive decorations, they can choose their costumes to dress up their virtual characters. Over 100 diverse costume types will allow users to create endless “wear and match” possibilities, reflecting the value of NFT. Consider this: When a player creates a character effect, it might look pretty ordinary, but it will be anything but ordinary when all the effects of 100 characters created by 10,000 players are displayed. In these character effects, the works of outstanding players will emerge. Additionally, while getting rewards, players can also throw costumes into NFTs to redeem.

Dress Show provides a display platform for all players. When users create character effects and participate in ShowTime activities, the system displays the charm value of current character effects according to a specific algorithm and ranks them. The top ten players can receive rewards in DS Tokens.

In addition, players can also become NFT miners through guaranteed skinning; they can participate in mining to get the Dress Show ecosystem token – DS – and possibly sell them on the secondary market to generate income. They can also use DS to buy more “dresses” to improve the efficiency of their income. Of course, users’ NFTs can also be exchanged directly with each other.

In many cases, Dress Show users used DS tokens to purchase mystery boxes (i.e. treasure chests). In this case, the platform will permanently destroy 5% of DS token sales, which will promote continued token deflation, continued player income, as well as NFT collection, which can encourage high flow speed and liquidity. of DS on the market. The user can therefore potentially build a fully recyclable tokenomic system. And these are just a few of the important reasons that many market players are optimistic about the success of Dress Show.

Although Dress Show is still a newcomer to Game-Fi, the project rests on the shoulders of giants such as AXS, ENJ and MANA and adds even more extraordinary imagination and daring. It’s worth mentioning that the Limited Edition of 100 Dress Show badges will also be available for sale at Open Sea. All these badges and their holders will be recognized as pioneers and founders of Dress Show. Therefore, they can participate in the governance of the Dress Shows community and also receive Dress Show airdrop rewards. Recently, the outsized aerial rewards that have occurred frequently in the community have given the Dress Show badge holder a lot of income and envy. So let’s watch and see Dress Show all go to the moon in this Game-Fi crypto torrent ride.

