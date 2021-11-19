“Sent directly from the devil”

Spin classes have been all the rage for some time now, but don’t let this popularity distract you from the potential danger.

TikToker @kofranco_, whose name is Kaelyn, shared a post in which they claimed to have contracted a fatal illness after taking just one class.

Kaelyn said that rhabdomyolysis, a relatively rare muscle injury that releases protein into the blood and can damage the heart and kidneys, nearly killed them. They stayed in the hospital for a week.

According to medical experts at the Cleveland Clinic, there are around 26,000 cases of rhabdo each year.

I wasn’t the one who thought I gained muscle during a pirouette class, they took a photo of what appears to be a defined leg muscle. Not me who almost lost my leg and my life the next day.

The video garnered 4.3 million views and hundreds of terrified comments.

The spin class was sent straight from the devil, a user wrote.

The spin prices are brutal. I thought I had a hernia from one, said another.

Many have shared similar experiences that they or their loved ones have endured.

The spin class did the same to me! I was in the hospital for almost a week. Keep in mind that the class has been qualified as a beginner’s class, said one.

Watch the video of my fiance at Rhabdo hospital from a personal trainer training. I never knew exercise could kill another wrote.

My aunt was hospitalized for five days because of a rhabdo from a spin class. The number of people saying this has happened to them is WILD, a third commented.

Ia follow-up video, Kaelyn explained how intense the spin class training was. It was their first time taking this particular class, but they said they love to ride a bike and work out in general.

You are fueled by high intensity workout music. The lights are dim and everything is only at high intensity, Kaelyn said. Spin classes also target a specific muscle group, so you’re practically working your legs all the time.

Kaelyn told reviewers to slow down, listen to their bodies, and stay hydrated. They didn’t notice any pain during the class until afterwards, possibly from the adrenaline rush from the workout.

They repeatedly noted that people shouldn’t be afraid to go to the spinning class, just be aware of the possible conditions. But according to one 2018 report Initiated, doctors have reported an increasing number of people leaving spin classes with rhabdomyolysis.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Medicine, at least 46 people reported cases of rhabdo after the spin class and in 42 of those cases it happened after the very first class.

Kaelyn said they wanted someone to advise them to relax during that first workout, but noted that they didn’t want to discourage anyone from training. Just be careful there.

