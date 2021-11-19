Saks X The RealReal Pop-Up to Open at Saks Fifth Avenue Brickell | New





Exclusive Miami pop-up focused on unique jewelry and rare watches marks the first time Saks Fifth Avenue has offered a consignment office and resale boutique in one of its stores MIAMI, November 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The True (Nasdaq: REAL) the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated and resale luxury goods and Saks Fifth Avenue, the premier luxury fashion destination, today announced the upcoming opening of Saks x The RealReal Pop-Up at Saks Brickell on Friday, November 26 This innovative retail collaboration marks the first time a luxury retailer has offered a consignment office and resale store inside one of its stores. During the pop-up, buyers will have one-on-one access to The RealReals experts for free assessments and consignment appointments. Additionally, customers will have the opportunity to purchase rare watches, coveted pieces, and unique jewelry that they cannot find in any other retail destination. We’re excited to partner with The RealReal to bring this exclusive and one-of-a-kind pop-up experience to our customers just in time for the holiday season, said Emily Essner, Director of Marketing at Saks. This partnership gives our customers access to unique merchandise and services that make their lives easier, and is a perfect example of Saks’ commitment to providing a personalized luxury shopping experience and meeting all of their needs. our clients. With this exclusive pop-up experience, The RealReal and Saks are driving participation in the circular economy, helping customers understand the enduring value of their jewelry and watch investments, and empowering them to sell pieces they no longer wear. To reward customers for getting their luxury items back into circulation, each new sender at Saks x The RealReal Pop-Up at Saks Brickell will also receive a $ 100 Saks gift card. Partnering with Saks gives us the opportunity to bring more people into the circular economy, helping buyers understand the enduring value of their luxury investments and sustainably purchase unique pieces that reflect their personal style. , explains Rati Sahi Levesque, president of The RealReal. The ability to get ideas and advice from our experts is a critical part of our in-store experience. We were delighted to offer this service to Saks customers and to expand our presence in Miami. To celebrate the partnership and the upcoming Art Basel Miami, The RealReal is opening its highly anticipated Watch Vault, offering a selection of ultra-rare watches, available to view in person in both the Saks Brickell and The RealReal store pop-up. The Saks x TheRealReal Pop-Up is located on the second floor of Saks Brickell at 81 SW 8th Street in Miami. It will be open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., from Friday November 26 to Monday February 28. For more information visit therealreal.com/saks. About Saks Fifth Avenue Saks Fifth Avenue is the premier destination for luxury fashion, driven by a mission to help shoppers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style. Since 1924, it has offered unique shopping experiences, with an expertly curated clothing assortment and highly personalized customer service. Saks Fifth Avenue’s unique approach combines a focus on digital customer experience with a strong connection to a network of 41 amazing stores across North America for seamless shopping across all channels. About The RealReal, Inc. The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated and resale luxury goods, with over 24 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a secure and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house brand gemologists, watchmakers and authenticators who inspect thousands of items every day. As a sustainable company, we breathe new life into pieces from thousands of brands in many categories including women’s and men’s fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home in support of the circular economy . We make it easy to sell with free virtual appointments, door-to-door pickup, drop-off and drop-shipping. We do all the work for shippers, including authentication, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal prices, photograph and list their items, as well as manage shipping and customer service. . At our 18 outlets, including our 15 purchasable stores, customers can sell, meet our experts, and receive free evaluations. Press contacts: Saks Fifth Avenue Lauren Picciano AVP, Public relations and influence [email protected] The RealReal Erin Santy Communications Manager [email protected]

