Hosts George Mason break 3 program records on first day of Patriot invite





Patriot Invitation 2021 Team scores WOMEN Delaware – 263. 50 Drexel University – 202. 50 Seton Hall University – 199 Atlantic University of Florida – 194 George Mason University – 154. 50 University of Richmond – 110. 50 American University – 92 MEN Atlantic University of Florida – 333 Seton Hall University – 201 Delaware – 195 George Mason University – 193 Drexel University – 189 American University – 78 George Mason is hosting the Patriot Invite this weekend, featuring 6 teams from the Northeast, as well as the Florida Atlantic Owls. FAU leads the men’s competition after day one of competition, while Delaware leads the women’s competition. Although hosts George Mason are 5th in the women’s standings, they broke 3 team records. GMU won the women’s 400 medley relay in 3: 40.69, scoring a program record. Ali Tyler led the team in 54.27 which also broke team George Mason’s record in the 100 backstroke. Jacquee Clabeaux split 59.99 chest, Abigail Murtaugh swam 55.54 on the volley and Emma De Jong dropped anchor in 50.89. GMU was also second in the women’s 200 freestyle relay, swimming in 1: 31.96, which also set a new program record. Jacquee Clabeaux also won the women’s 200 IM in 2: 01.32. She swam a well-balanced run, sharing 26.38 on the volley, 31.89 on the backstroke, 34.83 on the chest and 28.22 on the freestyle. Lera Nasedkina won for Drexel in the women’s 50 freestyle, swimming in 22.61. She won the race tightly, as GMU freshman Ali Tyler, who would later set the GMU record in the 100 backstroke, touched second in 22.65. Drexel won the women’s 200 freestyle relay, with Nasedkina leading the team in 22.75. Chelsea Gravereaux followed, swimming a 22.99, and was followed by Victoria Palochik (22.97) and Ryann Styer (23.14), for a final time of 1: 31.85. In the women’s 500 freestyle, FAU’s Maggie Casey took the win in 4: 54.25 after taking control of the race early. Drexel’s Alessio Gianni won the men’s 500 freestyle in 4: 25.41, catching and passing Andrew Taylor of Delaware in the 50 final. FAU won the other two men’s individual events. Rateb Hussein won the men’s 50 freestyle in 20.01, while teammate Peter Tanner was second in 20.59. Alec Peckmann of the Owls won the men’s 200 IM in 1: 47.13, using a quick first half of the race to establish an insurmountable lead. FAU won the men’s 400 medley relay in 3: 15.57. Max Ahumada Valdovinos started at 49.76, Peckmann split 53.68 chest, Hussein split 47.14 on the fly and Jackson Kirk anchored 44.99. In the 200 free relay, Peckmann (20.32), Peter Tanner (19.92), Kirk (20.44) and Hussein (20.12) combined for a 1: 20.80.

